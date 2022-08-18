A Nigerian man decided to return to the country to see the house he had been sending his family money to build

What he saw surprised and made him emotional that he couldn't control himself as his family delivered

A heartwarming video showed him kneeling in front of the house to appreciate God before bouncing in

A Nigerian man got emotional after he returned from Dubai to see the mansion his family built for him.

According to his video shared on TikTok, the man would send money to his family to help in building his house while he worked hard in Dubai.

The man was stunned. Photo Credit: TikTok/@vicsly10

Source: UGC

Fortunately for him, they didn't disappoint or misuse the money, as seen in his reaction upon coming face to face with the edifice.

In the clip, he went on both knees before the mansion and lifted both hands in appreciation to God.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

His family members watched him as they were at the gate to receive him.

The excited returnee bounced into the building beaming with joy.

Watch the video below:

Internet users reactions

BlùēRøsê said:

"Congratulations..... beautiful home, great job.... great family that really means you good and want the best for you!!!"

user527623665726 said:

"My friends mother extended her house and his bank account was empty, glad he has a good family."

Claudette said:

"It's not easy to have people who understand how hard you work and wouldn't let it go in vain. He's blessed. Big congrats to him."

Aumo Teddy said:

"Wow congratulations it's not easy to trust your family many have cried because of their families."

Anse_Of_Absu said:

"This Is what we call good family, some family would have lavish the money and give unnecessary excuses."

After sending money home to build her house, lady returns to Nigeria to see trash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had returned from abroad to discover the house she had been sending money to build was rubbish.

Instagram media outfit @gossipmilltv reported that the unidentified lady had been sending millions of naira home while abroad to build her own house.

She reportedly kept on sending money after being satisfied with the reports the handler of the building project was always giving her. However, the lady would return from abroad to discover she was misled and shortchanged.

Far from what the project handler told her, the lady lamented its state while carrying an on-the-ground assessment of the place.

Source: Legit.ng