Sweden has launched a dedicated online portal where foreigners can search and apply for jobs across the country

The platform currently lists more than 60,000 open positions that applicants can filter based on their skills and qualifications

Interested foreigners only need to enter a relevant job title to see available vacancies they can apply for directly

Sweden has made it significantly easier for foreigners to find work and relocate to the country, launching a dedicated job portal that lists tens of thousands of available positions across various industries.

The platform, run by the Swedish Public Employment Service, is accessible in English and is aimed at international job seekers who want to live and work in Sweden and earn in Swedish krona.

Sweden shares official website where foreigners can find work opportunities. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/NurPhoto/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

How the Sweden job portal works

The process is straightforward. A job seeker simply types in a role that matches their skills, and the website returns a list of relevant vacancies from which they can choose and apply directly. No complicated registration is required to begin browsing.

At the time of this report, the portal (https://arbetsformedlingen.se/other-languages/english-engelska/find-your-new-job) had over 60,000 active job listings available, covering a wide range of sectors and skill sets. Whether a person works in healthcare, engineering, hospitality, or information technology, the volume of listings means there are options for many professional backgrounds.

What foreigners should know

Sweden has long been regarded as one of the more open European countries when it comes to welcoming skilled workers from outside the European Union. The launch of an English-language job portal further lowers the barrier for non-Swedish speakers looking to start the process of relocating.

For Nigerians and other Africans considering the japa route to Europe, a straightforward online portal with tens of thousands of roles represents a practical starting point. Finding a confirmed job offer is often a key requirement in securing a work visa, making a resource like this particularly useful early in the application process.

Prospective applicants are advised to research Sweden's work permit requirements through official immigration channels once they have identified a suitable role, to understand the full steps involved in securing legal employment and residency in the country.

Denmark launches official job website for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government launched an official job website where foreigners can search for available vacancies and apply directly to employers.

The platform also guides applicants on whether they need a visa before they can legally work in the United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng