A young Nigerian man identified as Destiny Ogedegbe has celebrated being the recipient of two prestigious scholarships

Destiny got scholarships from Harvard University and Oxford University and revealed that they were the only two schools he applied for graduate studies

Destiny however disclosed that the feat made his parents happy but also pleasantly confused and he explained why

Destiny Ogedegbe, a young man, has taken to social media to celebrate receiving scholarships into Harvard University and Oxford University.

The Nigerian in a series of tweets revealed that the two prestigious institutions happened to be the only two schools he ever put in for graduate studies.

Destiny is the recipient of two prestigious scholarships. Photo Credit: @Mrpossidez

Source: Twitter

"These are the only two schools I have ever applied to for graduate studies and I got into both. They both did the right thing, I suspect, because this story is already written in the stars —this is merely the mortal manifestation of God’s ideal. I have no other explanation," he wrote.

Destiny shares his parents' reactions to the feat

On his parents' reactions to his academic feat, Destiny said tiwas a case of mixed feelings. He said they were excited and also pleasantly confused and this is due to their humble background.He wrote:

"My parents are excited, but also pleasantly confused. This is beyond them. Because from where we come, folks don’t wake up and dream of Harvard or Oxford. Now, my mum describes me in our dialect as “the child who was born with gold in his hands”. Everyone is happy about it."

He appreciated his sponsors, mentors and friends for being a great support system.

"I have amazing sponsors, mentors and friends around me. I love and appreciate them all. Can I forget how immensely supportive they have been to me? Certainly not, not in this lifetime of promise and pleasant surprises."

Destiny is now enrolled for Harvard Law School LLM Programme as his pick was Harvard University.

See his tweet below:

Netizens celebrate him

@ArmofGodJohn said:

"What can I say....?

"Bro. you got d reward uu deserved,

"I pray God will continue 2 hold ur hands,.... and may uu never b alone in Jesus name ..

"Uur Success--story really inspires me ..... God bless you more Sir."

@Adedeji__O said:

"From Benin, to Lagos to Harvard, Next Destination is the Stars! My Mentor keeps moving!!!

"We dey your back dey follow Sir!!

"Congratulations Sir❤️."

@iamnemzolee said:

"I like your way of life. You don't talk much, you just do your thing low-key and announce your win at the end. I'll take this approach to life henceforth."

@Mr_jaysonomolu said:

"I will tell my kids this story. This is someone I grew up with in Benin City. I remember him and his brother carrying wheel barrow of food every morning to their Mum’s shop. Played football together. Really glad that I know you. I’m motivated. My children must go to school."

