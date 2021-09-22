A Nigerian man, Chinedu Nwaduru, has won a fully-funded scholarship for his master's degree at the University of Oxford

The young man received the Clarendon Scholarship Award and has commenced his MSc degree in Integrated Immunology at the Nuffield Department of Surgical Sciences

Congratulations are in order for Chinedu who shared adorable photos of himself as he made the disclosure on LinkedIn

A Nigerian man identified as Chinedu Nwaduru has celebrated his win after commencing his master's degree in Integrated Immunology at the University of Oxford.

The young man took to his LinkedIn page to make the disclosure, saying he received a fully funded Clarendon Scholarship Award.

Chinedu Nwaduru celebrated his achievement on social media and Nigerians joined him in the celebration. Photo credit: Chinedu Nwaduru/LinkedIn

How it all started

Chinedu said he applied for the programme in January 2021 but he kept questioning if he was qualified enough to be admitted into Oxford.

In his words:

"Applying for this program in Jan 2021 felt absurd because I kept questioning every fiber in me - wondering if I had what it took to be admitted into Oxford or even the financial resources to sustain my education."

He received the good news

The young Nigerian man stated that May 11 was the happiest day of his life as he received the Clarendon Scholarship Award.

According to Chinedu, the scholarship is only reserved for applicants who display academic excellence and strong passion towards their desired programme.

In his words:

"This was coming after I had been told earlier that I wasn’t awarded any scholarship and I literally gave up dreams of going to Oxford."

Expressing gratitude

Noting that what God cannot do does not exist, Chinedu said his story is one of grace, hard work, and perseverance.

He expressed gratitude to those who were instrumental to his success story. He said John Fung, James Balogun, and Taiwo Lawal stood behind him with their powerful LORs and constant words of support.

In his words:

"Segun Afolaranmi and Boluwatife Ikwunne who reviewed my application and encouraged me to persevere - and the list of my support system is endless."

Social media react

Adebisi Adeyeye said:

"Congratulations! Truly very inspiring."

Samuel Osa Bright-Agbonze commented:

"Welcome Man. Congratulations."

Ogechi Alabi wrote:

"Congratulations my boy."

Elijah Kolawole said:

"Congratulations Dude."

Ivan Turyahebwa wrote:

"What a dream come true. Oxford is one of my dream universities that I would love to include on my resume. I am so happy for you my brother. Please take advantage of that opportunity to work harder than ever before. Such opportunities comes once in a life time so don’t you ever forget that. If you put this journey in the hands of God, he will complete what he started. Please let’s get in touch and we share a few things together."

