A Nigerian student has gone on Twitter to celebrate after he successfully bagged 4 fully-funded scholarships abroad

According to the student named Kenneth Okonkwo, he received PhD sponsorships and also the Chevening scholarship

Kenneth said in a tweet that he has now commenced studies for his PhD in Biology at the St Louis University, USA

It is celebration all the way for Kenneth Okonkwo, a Nigerian man who has commenced his PhD studies in USA under a mouthwatering scholarship.

According to a tweet the young man shared, he bagged a total of four scholarships abroad, but settled for St Louis University, USA.

Kenneth also got the Chevening scholarship. Photo credit: @Okonkwo_Kenn.

Source: Twitter

He got a Chevening scholarship too

Kenneth said one of the scholarships he received is the UK Chevening Scholarship.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

"Having received 4 fully funded scholarships, including the Chevening scholarship, I'm thrilled to announce that I've started my PhD studies in Biology Saint Louis University, USA."

See his full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@sazzy_io said:

"Omo!I look left.Na Jaaapa I dey see. I look right na Jaapa I dey see. I look up down na Jaapa I still dy see. Then I look up as well na still Jaaapa. Baba God me sef want to Jaaapa.God abeg."

@davidsolohorn commented:

"Scholarship helped him largely. I even came across a video by Daniel Nejo (a Nigerian based in Canada) where he explained how he got there with little funding and even got a job and accomodation on arrival."

@Officialfurthr1 reacted:

"I have an admission with Western Illinois University and couldn't go because of no funding. Where una they see this full-finding scholarship?"

@Horiyourme said:

"Welcome to Louis. That's my city. Let me know if you need anything, we have a Nigerian community of young minds who get together on Saturdays to play football and share ideas."

Lady moves to Germany for her masters studies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady flew to Germany for her masters degree.

The young lady identified as Chidimma Ngameduru said she felt like she is dreaming and that her story is inspirational.

Her story resonated with many people on social media as it later went viral.

Source: Legit.ng