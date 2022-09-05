A lady has narrated how her family friend who claimed to be in the rice business landed in police custody

The lady identified as Ayyamuus on Twitter said the young man suddenly got richer and started flaunting wealth

He bought different cars and a new house and they were happy for him only to find out later on that he was into shady business

Twitter user, Ayyamuus, has narrated how police arrested a family friend over allegations of being into the kidnapping business.

According to her, the young man lied to them that he was into the rice business but they later found out that it was false.

Fine mansion, Young man Photo Credit: Abu Sanusi / Tom Sibley / Experience Interiors

Source: Getty Images

He bought cars and a new house and they excitedly went to his house for the housewarming.

However, months later, she found out that he was not into rice business but allegedly a notorious kidnapper.

The young man is now in police custody and cannot even live in the huge mansion he built.

In her words:

"Family friend got soo rich earlier this year, bought a new house, cars, and we were so happy for him, even went to see the new house muka sa Albarka. He told us that he is into rice business. Only to find out today that he is a NOTORIOUS KIDNNAPER. Currently, in police custody."

Netizens share their thoughts

Only Sogie wrote:

"I’m very sure you ate and drank at the house opening. I’m also sure you collected money from him. Why come here and act like a saint?"

Joe Vancas said:

"That’s why we should never celebrate other’s riches without knowing their source of income. So many criminals have been given titles and ordained in churches. Sad."

Abbas Lawal wrote:

"This is sad and sympathetic, meanwhile, I advise you not to be misled by his action to think the same way whenever you see anyone winning. Idan Allah yaso can make someone rich overnight. Be informed please."

Ultimate Quincy reacted:

"That's why you don't need to envy anyone. Just be contented with what you have, be committed to your work or business, keep trusting God for Breakthrough and one day, your story will change."

See tweet below:

