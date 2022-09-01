A supper brilliant boy named Ogabo Isaiah, who recorded 12 straight "A's" in his termly examination, has been awarded a full scholarship

The scholarship was necessary after it became public knowledge that Ogabo could be on his way out of school because he is an orphan

Little Ogabo lost his mother due to bleeding when he was born, and his dad also abandoned him, making him more like an orphan

Ogabo Isaiah, a brilliant pupil of Kings Nursery and Primary School Okpoga, Benue state, has been awarded a scholarship. The kind gesture was announced on Facebook by Smith Akom Takema.

Ogabo, an orphan, scored 12 straight "A's" and 1 "B" in his termly examination but was said to be on his way to dropping out of school because there is no one to pay his fees.

Ogabo Isaiah has been saved from dropping out of school. Photo credit: Smith Akom Takema.

His mum is late and his dad absconded

The boy's mother was said to have passed away at the point he was delivered, and his father also abandoned him, making him live with a relative who finds it hard to care for his education.

The boy's story was brought to the attention of Fresh Fish Festival, a popular social organisation in Benue state.

Announcing the scholarship offer, Smith Akom Takema, who is the convener of FFF, said the scholarship will cater for the boy until he graduates from primary school.

Kind gesture attracts reactions

The kindness extended to the brilliant boy got people praising the organisation on Facebook. A few of the comments are compiled below:

Samuel Nguetyo said:

"Mr. Smith Takema my brother, God bless you heavily. You have been a very good person since your days at the University of Maiduguri when I knew you as a friend to Mr. Terkimbi Laha Dzever. You're exceptionally a good man."

Hange Donald said:

"I don't know what is stopping you from contesting for senator, you are doing well more than them."

Tyover Winifred Jeff commented:

"Chai, Weldon, may God continue to provide for you to do more. Congrats the king."

