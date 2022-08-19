Congratulations and wishes are in order for popular Nigerian comedian AY as he clocks another year today, August 19

The comedian, who took to his Instagram page to celebrate himself, was thankful to God for the successes he has in his career and family

AY, who also looked smart and sharp as always, uploaded pictures of himself in a suit and posed for some birthday pictures, celebrating in style

Today August 19, is the birthday of popular and highly respected Nigerian comedian Ayodeji Richard Makun, better known as A.Y, and he has decided to thank the almighty God for his career successes.

The comedian, who also thanked God for how He has helped his family, noted that he sold out shows at home and abroad by God’s grace.

Celebrating himself in style, AY shared some smart and sharp birthday pictures on his Instagram page and congratulations and wishes have flowed in for him.

The Ondo state-born comedian, who is also an actor, clocked 51 years today, and all he has decided to do is to be thankful to God.

He wrote in a caption to one of his pictures:

“Plus 1 today! Thank you, Lord, for all the love and grace I enjoy. Thank you for always encouraging me to be the best version of myself and guiding me through life. Thank you, Lord, for letting me experience what I am experiencing now.

“I am incredibly fortunate with a lovely and miraculous addition to the family this year, sold-out shows at home and abroad, and people who show me nothing less of love. Today, all I can think about is bliss. Lord, thank you for this gift.

Nigerian celebrities celebrate AY on his birthday

Itz_praise:

"Happy birthday Boss, many more years in good health and wealth ❤️."

Whitemoney__:

"Happiest birthday boss...More beautiful blessings♥️."

Iamnino_b:

"Happy birthday baba ."

Iam_mrse:

"Happy Birthday Bros Ay l wish you God's unending blessings ."

lecandydiva:

"Happy birthday to you Sir @aycomedian May you live long, happy & successful."

