A Nigerian man, Duru C.E. has shared beautiful photos of his amazingly low-key wedding which took place in UAE

Although, he said the big wedding is still coming in the future, many Twitter users could not help but notice the absence of guests

Duru, an architect signed the dotted lines with his pretty wife whom he said he has been in a relationship for five years

A Nigerian man named Duru C.E. has signed the dotted lines with his pretty girl in the United Arabs Emirates, UAE.

But some people readily noticed that there were no guests at the wedding as the man attended the registry with his wife just the two of them.

Photos of the wedding have attracted positive comments online. Photo credit: @thesignature01.

The big wedding is coming

However, Duru said the big wedding is still coming in the future after Twitter users started making comments about how good it is that his wedding had just the two of them and low-key.

According to Duru, he was friends with his wife for 5 years before they tied the knot at the event in UAE.

While sharing the photos, Duru said:

"After 5 years of friendship, including 3 years of exclusivity, we have finally signed the doted lines, at the UAE Judiciary. Will be spending the rest of my life with the Love of My Life.

"My gratitude to friends and family (both on and off Twitter) who always stood by us. The BIG wedding still in front and we will share dates in the appropriate time."

See his full tweet below:

@AbiolaYuusuf said:

"Another example to people that you can have a low-key wedding and still get married. You don't have to inconvenience yourself behind your budget."

@iam_lina1 commented:

"A big congratulations to you and yours. Your new home is blessed and already built on God’s solid foundation. I don’t know you but I’m happy for you and excited for your new journey. May this marriage bring you two so much happiness, peace and abundance. Enjoy."

