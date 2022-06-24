A Nigerian student , Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi, who got 8 A's in his WAEC and later graduated with first class from the university got US government's attention.

, Victory Yinka-Banjo in 2020 became emotional when her results came out and she realised she had nine distinctions

A young student, Morror Suleyman, who could not go to the university due to lack of money got Davido's help and was awarded a scholarship

School leaving exams like WAEC are some of the defining exams any students in Nigeria and West Africa will have to face to get to the next level. They could have even be the hardest student could ever face in their academic life.

No wonder results of the exams are awaited by many with bathed breath. In 2021, young man who years ago made straight As in his paper was praised.

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three young people and how they fared in their WAEC papers.

1. Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi

A Nigerian man, Olowookere Victor Oluwaferanmi, with a first class degree posted on Twitter that that he had many As in his exams.

Not only that, young man went ahead to bags a first class in mechanical engineering. What amazed many people was how he performed well in his core subjects like physics and chemistry.

Days after the young man posted about his academic performances online, the US government through its embassy in Nigeria reached out to him.

2. Morror Suleyman

A young man, Morror Suleyman, got massive media attention when his story of how he got A1 in all his subjects hit social media.

Despite his academic performance, the man was hopeless on furthering his educational. After Legit shared his story, popular Nigerian musician, Davido, launched a search for him.

Hours after the search, Suleyman was reached out to and given a full scholarship to Adeleke University.

3. Victory Yinka-Banjo

In 2020, a Nigerian teenager got many people's attention when she revealed that she did not only pass international exams like IELTS and TOEFL, she also cleared her WAEC papers.

That same year, the teenager expressed hope of getting into a university abroad. Victory revealed that getting nine A's in her WAEC was an emotional one for her as she needed the result to process her admissions.

In 2021, the young Nigerian got $5million (N2,074,950,000) in scholarships and she was faced with joyful challenge of choosing one of them.

Nigerian teen got multiple scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a brilliant Nigerian teenager, Rotimi Kukoyi, was celebrated online for his academic success. He was accepted into more than 15 universities.

Some of the schools included Harvard and John Hopkins. He has also been given more than $2 million (N830,580,000) in scholarship offers.

Rotimi was a Black National Merit Scholar at his school. The teenager during his interview with ABC said that he was inspired to go after many schools after meeting other brilliant students.

