Poland's official migration portal has published the full list of circumstances under which foreigners can apply for a permanent residence permit

The conditions cover a wide range of situations, from marriage to a Polish citizen to holding a valid Pole's Card or being granted asylum

One of the newer pathways targets skilled workers in professions considered desirable for the Polish economy, subject to a separate regulation

Poland has set out the specific circumstances under which a foreigner may be granted a permanent residence permit, as published on the country's official migration information portal.

The list covers a broad range of personal and legal situations, giving many categories of foreigners a potential route to long-term settlement in the country.

Poland lists groups of people eligible for permanent residency and gives conditions. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who Qualifies for Permanent Residency in Poland?

1. Children of foreigners who already hold a permanent residence permit or a long-term EU resident's residence permit in Poland are eligible, provided they are under the parent's care and were either born after the parent obtained that status or during a valid temporary residence permit period.

2. Children of Polish citizens who remain under parental care also qualify, as do people of Polish descent who intend to settle permanently in the country.

3. Foreigners married to Polish citizens are eligible if the marriage is recognised under Polish law, has lasted at least three years before the application is submitted, and the applicant has lived continuously in Poland for at least two years immediately before applying, on the basis of a temporary residence permit tied to that marriage.

4. Victims of human traffickking may apply if they have lived in Poland for at least one year on a qualifying temporary permit and have cooperated with law enforcement in criminal proceedings.

5. Foreigners with a well-founded fear of returning to their country of origin, confirmed by a prosecutor handling relevant proceedings, are also included on the list.

Length of Stay and Special Circumstances

6. Continuous residence in Poland forms the basis of several other qualifying conditions. A foreigner who has lived in Poland for at least five years on the basis of refugee status, subsidiary protection, or a humanitarian residence permit may apply.

7. A separate ten-year continuous residence requirement applies to those holding a tolerated stay permit granted under specific circumstances, including situations where return to the country of origin would expose the individual to threats to life, torture, forced labour, or denial of a fair trial.

8. Holders of a valid Pole's Card who intend to settle permanently, as well as those who have been granted asylum in Poland, are also eligible.

9. A more recent addition to the list targets economic migrants. Foreigners who have a stable and regular source of income, and who have lived continuously in Poland for at least four years on a temporary residence permit granted in connection with work in a profession considered desirable for the Polish economy, will be able to apply.

The specific professions will be defined in a separate regulation.

Legit.ng has also published 2 key benefits for foreigners who want to become permanent residents in Poland.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng