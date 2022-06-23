Davido is well-loved by Nigerians not only for his music, but his down-to-earth nature and seemingly friendly approach to everyone

The singer also seems to be fun to be with any time he is at events or locations and videos make the rounds on social media

Legit.ng recently asked its readers who they would rather go on a 3-day tour with among Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy and P-square

If Davido ever decides to take one or some of his fans on tour, it would be quite hard for him as quite a number of Nigerians are willing to have that experience with him.

From indications on Twitter, the Fem crooner is still a favourite and Legit.ng recently put the assumption to test.

Nigerians vote to go with Davido on tour. Photo credit: @davido/@wizkidayo/@burnaboygram

Legit.ng's readers were asked in a poll to choose who they would go on a three-day tour with among Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and P-square.

"If you could go on a 3 day tour with one of these artists, who would it be?"

See the tweet below:

Nigerians choose Davido

It is clear from the 54.5% votes Davido got from almost 400 responses that Nigerians would rather go on that exciting journey with him.

Wizkid came second with 23.4% which is surprising considering that his fans are always at loggerheads with fans of other singers, Davido especially.

The legendary singing duo P-square came third with 11.2% while self-acclaimed African giant Burna Boy surprisingly tagged fourth with 10.9%.

Davido finds boy who scored A1 parallel in WAEC

A young Ghanaian boy, Suleyman Morro, got people's attention when the result of his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) was shared online.

The brilliant Suleyman scored an impressive A1 parallel in the exam but has been sitting at home due to his parent's lack of finances to sponsor his education at the tertiary level.

Through extensive and collaborative efforts from the Legit.ng team after Davido expressed interest in helping Suleyman, he was found.

Davido to the joy of many announced that he had located the boy and offered the Ghanaian student a full-time scholarship in his father's school Adeleke university with other benefits.

