Breaking: After Legit.ng Story, Davido Contacts Kid Who Scored A1 Parallel in WAEC, Offers Him Uni Scholarship
- Nigerian singer, Davido has contacted Morro Suleyman, a brilliant chap who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC examination
- The kid has been home and unable to go to school due to lack of funds, but luck came his way after his story was published by Legit.ng
- In a viral Tweet, Davido set out looking for the boy and has now found him and offered him full scholarship to Adeleke University
