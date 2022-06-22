Global site navigation

by  Israel Usulor
  • Nigerian singer, Davido has contacted Morro Suleyman, a brilliant chap who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC examination
  • The kid has been home and unable to go to school due to lack of funds, but luck came his way after his story was published by Legit.ng
  • In a viral Tweet, Davido set out looking for the boy and has now found him and offered him full scholarship to Adeleke University

Davido and Morro Sulleyman who scored A1 parallel in his WAEC examination.
Grace has found Morro Sulleyman who will not proceed to Adeleke University on full scholarship. Photo credit: @davido.
