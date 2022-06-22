Nigerian singer Davido has taken to social media to reveal that he found the young man who got A1 parallel in WAEC but couldn't further his studies

The young boy's story went viral online after someone called for help and Davido went on a hunt to find him

The singer has offered the Ghanaian student a full time scholarship in his father's school Adeleke university with other benefits

A young Ghanaian boy, Suleyman Morro, got people's attention when the result of his West African Examinations Council (WAEC) was shared online.

The brilliant Suleyman scored an impressive A1 parallel in the exam but has been sitting at home due to his parent's lack of finances to sponsor his education at the tertiary level.

Davido gives brilliant student full scholarship and other benefits

Source: Instagram

Earlier on, the singer took to social media in search of the young man following a report by Legitng's Victor Duru.

Through extensive and collaborative efforts from the Legit.ng team after the singer expressed interest in helping Suleyman, he was found.

Full time scholarship

Davido to the joy of many announced that he has been able to locate the boy and turned his life around for good.

The Ghanaian student has been offered a scholarship in Davido's father's school Adeleke university for the duration of whatever course he wants.

The singer also added that the boy will get other benefits such as accommodation and allowance all through his education.

"We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke university .. accommodation and allowance included ! God bless y’all .. #wrblo"

See the tweet below:

Nigerians commend Davido

prankhottie:

"Their fave can never Big OBO "

jlovesrap2:

"FC go cry , Them go call am clout chaser, as long as he's helping people no pee, no be me ask u to get stingy fav"

flakes273:

"We rise by lifting othersOBO no go minus -God bless you Davido."

g4_pablo:

"That's good.. the painful part of this beautiful story is people will still cry.."

mizkimoraprecious:

"Things I love to see on this app!! This is why I subscribe abeg. Congratulations. @davido na Snr Man U be abeg OBO fans gather here please."

Source: Legit.ng