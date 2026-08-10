Nollywood actress turned evangelist Tonto Dikeh announced the launch of her own ministry on Sunday, August 9, 2026

The ministry, New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle, describes itself as an interdenominational altar for believers hungry for revival

The announcement drew hundreds of comments from Nigerians with sharply divided opinions about her new spiritual venture

Nollywood actress and self-proclaimed evangelist Tonto Dikeh has officially announced the launch of her own ministry, New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle (NWPT), stirring widespread conversation across social media on Sunday, 9 August 2026.

The organisation describes itself as "an interdenominational altar, spiritual home, and global movement of consecrated believers called to experience the raw power, purity, and presence of God." Its name draws from the biblical verse Mark 2:22, which warns against putting new wine into old wineskins.

NWPT's vision statement outlines an ambitious goal:

"To see a global awakening of consecrated believers operating in the raw power, purity, and presence of God transforming nations and establishing the Kingdom of Christ on Earth."

The mother of one, however, added that her ministry is not a church but an intense gathering of those consecrated and equipped for the purposes of God.

"A people set apart, refined by his presence, and commissioned to advance his kingdom," she said.

She revealed that the gathering will be held every Friday at 6 pm in Abuja

"Gathering & Location Details Venue: Omini Grand Hotel (formerly Alexis Hotel) Upstairs, by Masalachi Junction, Jabi, FCT-Abuja. Fellowship Day: Every Friday. Time: 6:00 PM," she added.

Tonto Dikeh shared the announcement via her social media pages, capturing attention online.

Tonto Dikeh's social media post about her new ministry is below:

Reactions to Tonto Dikeh's Ministry Launch

The announcement divided Nigerians sharply. While some welcomed the move as a genuine expression of faith, a significant number of commenters were sceptical about her motivations and the broader trend of celebrities founding churches.

Tonto Dikeh has previously made headlines for her outspoken Christian views, including challenging men on courtship and the use of divine direction. Her pivot from acting to politics and now ministry leadership has been a long and very public journey.

Here are some of the reactions from Nigerians on X:

@RealCupidCorner wrote:

"Church business is now one of the fastest ways to attain riches. She was not called by God, she called herself to milk the ignorance of people in the presence of God."

@WahalaTimes commented:

"No be only New Wine, what of new beer"

@OdionofEsan reacted:

"The new way of money this people worse pass street boys"

@banji_Henrietta wrote:

"Hmmmm... From acting to politics to evangelism... What next"

@IamEriOluwa shared:

"Jesus must be preached. May His Holy name be praised. If he dey pain you, no attend her church.."

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng also reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng