A determined Nigerian mother, Precious Chioma Ugwoke has graduated from secondary school some years after she went back to JSS3

Mrs Ugwoke went back to JS3 in 2018 after she had her last child, deciding to complete her education against all odds

On the 22nd of June, 2022, she wrote her last WAEC paper which was Government, thereby graduating from secondary school

An inspirational Nigerian mum identified as Precious Chioma Ugwoke who went back to JSS3 in 2018 has graduated from St Andrew's Secondary School, Ibagwa-Ani, Nsukka LGA, Enugu state.

The determined mother decided to go back to school after she had her last child and her efforts have now paid off.

Precious Chioma Ugwuoke says she wants to study law. Photo credit: Ugwoke Oloto Odobo.

Source: Facebook

She braved all odds

Her husband, Ugwuoke Oloto Odobo shared the good news of her graduation on Facebook and added that his wife intends to go further and study law.

Ugwuoke wrote on Facebook:

"On September 24, 2018, I posted the picture of my wife returning from her new school, St Andrew's Secondary School, Ibagwa-Ani, Nsukka LGA, where she resumed academic pursuit after we had our last child. She resumed in JS3.

"Encouraged by the overwhelming responses from the public, she braved all odds and burned the midnight oil until today, June 22, 2022 when she wrote her last paper, Government, in the West African Examination Council Senior Certificate Examination.

"We ask for your continued support and prayers as we await her results. She says she wants to study law. We believe she can do it."

Facebook users react

Mc Aiz Nwa Nsukka said:

"She is a role model. Higher level we look unto. CSO, u must be commend for ur effort and courage to believe in her even after she has become a mother of four. Few can have such thought. U have proved the feminist ideology wrong. More wisdom and wealth to take up the mantle to the highest level."

Joseph Ise commented:

"Congratulations. Behind every successful woman there is a man. For empowering her thus far, I have no doubt in my mind that she will achieve her dream."

Sam Ugwu said:

"Wow! How time flies, she Waz my student, congratulations to her, with the level of her determination. I know she can make it."

