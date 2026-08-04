The UK government has published official guidance detailing restrictions on food and animal products that travellers cannot bring into Great Britain

Travellers carrying items protected under CITES may face an additional permit requirement before entering the country

The restricted foods range from meats, seeds, and many others, according to the official UK page

The UK government has published formal guidance outlining which food items travellers are prohibited or restricted from bringing into Great Britain.

This could serve as a reminder that could prove particularly relevant for Nigerians and other African nationals travelling to the country.

The UK publishes foods travellers are restricted to bring. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What travellers cannot bring into the UK

According to the UK government, there are strict controls on bringing these items into Great Britain from:

1. Meat,

2. Dairy products,

3. Fish, and

4. Other animal products

Plant-based items are equally affected:

5. Fruit,

6. Vegetables,

7. Nuts, and

8. Seeds

The restrictions apply to goods carried in personal luggage as well as to items sent via postal or courier services. Travellers arriving from outside Great Britain, whether from EU countries or further afield, are expected to comply with these rules regardless of the quantity of food they are carrying.

For those carrying food or animal products covered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, commonly known as CITES, an additional requirement applies. Travellers may need to obtain a CITES permit before bringing such items into the country, and failure to do so could result in the goods being seized at the border.

CITES permit and what it means for travellers

CITES is an international agreement between governments designed to ensure that the trade of wild animals and plants does not threaten their survival. Certain food products derived from protected species fall under this framework, meaning travellers must check in advance whether the items they are carrying require documentation.

The guidance makes clear that these restrictions are not limited to commercial quantities. Personal food supplies brought in from abroad, such as smoked fish, dried meat, or certain plant products commonly packed for long journeys, could be confiscated if they do not meet UK import requirements.

UK updates customs guidance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the UK updates customs guidance for travellers on personal belongings and duty-free allowances.

Strict limits apply to alcohol, tobacco, and banned items; declaration is essential to avoid penalties

Source: Legit.ng