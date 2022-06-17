A Nigerian teenager, Rotimi Kukoyi, was given admission offers into 15 top universities in America

Among those who wanted to have him as their student were Harvard and John Hopkins universities

Rotimi said that he wants his success story to remind people who may have abandoned their goals to keep chasing them

A brilliant Nigerian teenager, Rotimi Kukoyi, has been celebrated online for his academic success. He was accepted into more than 15 universities.

Some of the schools included Harvard and John Hopkins. He has also been given more than $2 million (N830,580,000) in scholarship offers, Good Morning America reports.

The Nigerian teen said that he wants to inspire many people. Photo source: @rotimikukoyi

Source: Instagram

People motivated me

Rotimi was a Black National Merit Scholar at his school. The teenager during his interview with ABC said that he was inspired to go after many schools after meeting other brilliant students.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

On his encounter then, he revealed:

"A lot of them are older and they're like seniors or juniors that applied to many prestigious schools a lot of them are attending prestigious universities now. So that was kind of my original inspiration to apply to those universities."

Out of the scholarship offers he got, the Nigerian boy decided to go with the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

I want to inspire others

Rotimi wants to pursue a course in public health at the university. A child of immigrants in America, the young boy is also a soccer star in school. He added that he wants his success to inspire people who are also chasing their own goals.

When his story was reposted on Instagram by Goldmyne, below were some of the reactions:

allforgodventures said:

"This is how the world will celebrate my kids."

ayotolasolomon said:

"Enoch Oluwashindara Solomon you will be celebrated more than this in JESUS name... And I your father will be there to celebrate you in JESUS name."

ibrahimwariz said:

"Their parents no be small person sha."

preciousbotanica said:

"Congratulations to the young champ."

bollyshow55 said:

"Congratulations, you shall enjoy the fruits of your labour Amen."

joanbliss00 said:

"When I hear some news I want to be proud of Nigeria and when I hear some I want to reject Nigeria."

Another brilliant Nigerian teenager

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a 17-year-old Nigerian teenager, Ashley Adirika, was celebrated after she got multiple admission offers in the US.

The teenager always dreamed of attending top schools. In the hope of achieving that, she applied to eight Ivy League universities.

On the day Ashley was going to check her admission status, she opened a tab each for the schools on her laptop.

Source: Legit.ng