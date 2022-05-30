In the afternoon of Sunday, May 29, Kunle Adeyanju made history as he successfully arrived in Nigeria from London via his motorcycle

The Kwara state indigene has now opened up on how he crossed over 16 countries in the space of 40 days

Kunle said the journey was with experience, beautiful memories and pains but summarised it all into 'wonderful'

Sunday, May 29, 2022 will remain a special day for adventurer kunle Adeyanju

The Kwara indigene was treated to a king-like reception by members of the Nigerian Bikers with Attitude and Determination as well as other lovers of his cause as he entered the country through the Seme border after 40 days.

Kunle successfully rode from London to Lagos on a motorcycle. Photo Credit: Punch, @lionheart1759

Source: Twitter

Back in mid-April, Kunle had announced on his Twitter handle his intention to embark on the trip to drive his End Polio campaign and raise funds for charity.

He started on April 19 and was supposed to arrive in Nigeria on May 25 but extended his arrival date to May 29 owing to the yearnings of Ghanaians.

Kunle said he had lots of pains

In an interview with The Punch, Kunle reiterated that his experience on the journey was a wonderful one. He added that it also had beautiful memories and pains.

"It’s been a heck of a ride. It’s been loaded with experience and pain, lots of pain but also lots of beautiful moments. That’s what life is. It’s a combination of both. It’s been a wonderful experience."

How Kunle crossed over 16 countries on a bike

Kunle said he covered 12,000 kilometres for the journey but didn't ride the whole 40 days.

The entrepreneur said there were days he just did humanitarian work of going to the file to immunise children.

On other days, he would meet volunteers doing charity work and encourage them. Kunle said he started from London, then next was France.

"So I started from London to France and to Spain, then I crossed into Morocco and visited Casablanca. I also passed through Mauritania, St. Louis, Dakar, Mali, Bamako, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Accra, Lome, Benin before getting to Lagos."

He warned those nursing ambitions to do what he did that the journey will test one's limits. The humanitarian went on to advise those seeking to go to Europe via bikes that it is a lot difficult.

Kunle who has stayed with his family in London for about 30 years said he'd return there by flight.

Kunle Adeyanju had climbed Kilimanjaro Mountain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported some adventurous things biker Kunle Adeyanju had done in the past.

According to a document sighted by Legit.ng, Kunle who is also called Lion Heart had climbed the Kilimanjaro Mountain and made it to the Uhuru Peak, at 5,895 meters above sea level, which is the highest free-standing peak in the African continent.

The document also revealed that Adeyanju had taken an interest in other adventures including sky-diving. Although it was not revealed where and when, it just showed how much the man loves dare-devil adventures.

