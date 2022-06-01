It is not yet Uhuru in terms of reactions to the feat achieved by Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju who rode a bike from London to Lagos

The latest in the barrage of reactions and commendations is from American billionaire, Bill Gates who simply referred to Lion Heart as incredible

Since Kunle arrived in Nigeria on May 29, it has been celebration and commendation galore from one quarter to the other

Nigerian biker, Lion Heart Kunle Adeyanju has attracted the attention of billionaire businessman, Bill Gates after he successfully completed a journey from London to Lagos on a bike.

Kunle arrived in Nigeria on May 29 after about 40 days of riding on his Honda bike called Eagle.

Bill Gates says Kunle Adeyanju is incredible. Photo credit: @billgates and @lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

Bill Gates speaks on Kunle's feat

In a reaction to the journey, Bill Gates simply referred to it as an incredible feat. He made the reaction in a tweet shared on his verified Twitter handle on May 31.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Gates' reaction was to a report written on the journey by France24.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react

@am_islamiyyah commented:

"Congratulations uncle Kunle, your legacy will shine on, history will not forget you, humanity will remember your campaign and I’ll always remember how shiny you we’re talking about your journey. Cheers to many more wins."

@TheOluwatayo said:

"This is wonderful. Truly Truly Bigger things can begin in small Places. No matter what you're doing. Do it well, because you will be rewarded Someday."

@yakubumicheal1 commented:

"Imagine waking up to see that one of the richest and influential man on earth acknowledged your achievements."

@Babawon123 replied:

"I feel great as a Nigerian. Aside the fact that we are doomed with the leadership mishap as a people from time to time which will change soon through the ballot, Nigerians have always shown courage in doing the unexpected positively."

Kunle Adeyanju gets a plot of land in Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a real estate firm has offered Kunle Adeyanju a free plot of land in Lagos.

The land is in recognition of Kunle's incredible feat of riding from London to Lagos on a bike.

This is the second time he was being offered a plot of land in the city.

Source: Legit.ng