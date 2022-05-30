A Nigerian adventurer, Kunle Adeyanju, who completed a journey from London to Lagos states in weeks has spoken about himself

The man revealed that his family knew him as someone who is so much invested in adventure seeking

Many Nigerians who reacted to his video interview praised Kunle as they advised him to take a long rest

A brave Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju, who has been in the news for weeks now for his brave journey from the UK to Lagos has spoken about his life.

In his interview with BBC News Yoruba, the biker who is an indigene of Kwara state said that he is not completely based abroad.

The Nigerian biker said that he has completed many adventures in the past. Photo source: @lionheart1759

Source: Twitter

My family is cool with what I do

He revealed that though his family lives in Dublin, he stays in both London and Nigeria. Kunle added that he is a kind of person who so much loves adventure.

Among the many tasks he had completed is that he once travelled via a bicycle from Nigeria to Ghana.

He said that his family had no issue with him since they already know what his passion is.

Watch the full interview below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oreoluwa Toyin Ogunsakin said:

"A lot of people will follow you when you are going back just tell US how much fuels and garri we are going to carry along please Sir kudos to you."

Sunday Jide said:

"Uncle you are welcome home any time you going back the Almighty God will protect you AMEN."

Sherifat Abeke Agboola said:

"Is it true that person can ride okada from London to Nigeria what of all the sea."

Akande Doyinsola Elizabeth Adeyanju said:

"You're welcome sir. Please try and get a good rest…"

He once climbed Kilimanjaro Mountain

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that riding a motorcycle from London to Lagos is not all that there is about Kunle as he has also climbed Kilimanjaro in 2008 and 2009.

According to a document sighted by Legit.ng, Kunle who is also called Lion Heart climbed the Kilimanjaro Mountain and made it to the Uhuru Peak, at 5,895 meters above sea level, which is the highest free-standing peak in the African continent.

Once atop the firmed mountain, Kunle hoisted the Nigerian flag there to the admiration of many. He went back to the mountain in 2009 and attempted a second climb, but the mission was later abandoned "for the survival of the team", according to the document.

