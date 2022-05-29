Kunle Adeyanju, the courageous Nigerian man who in mid-April embarked on a journey to arrive Lagos from London on a motorbike has finally arrived in his home country.

He was treated to a celebrity-like reception by bikers and people who have been following his journey.

The adventurous Nigerian had embarked on the incredible journey as part of his End Polio campaign

A mind-boggling road trip that kicked off on April 19 has drawn to a close on May 29, as biker Kunle Adeyanju has arrived in Nigeria.

The adventurous man spent 39 days on the London to Lagos road trip by a motorbike he had personally embarked on to end polio.

Kunle had started the journey from London on April 19. Photo Credit: Punch, Twitter/@Badgang_ng

Throughout the journey, a social media savvy Kunle carried his teeming and growing followers along by making posts about each stops he made, challenges faced, and even challenges people threw at him.

On arrival via the Seme Border, a settlement in Nigeria on the border with Benin, thirty minutes drive from Badagry on the coastal road between Lagos and Cotonou, Lunle was treated to a warm reception by bikers and people who followed his journey.

He was captured with immigration officers in Nigeria and flanked by followers, as seen in photos Punch shared.

Nigerians celebrate him

Jessica Chinaza Sunday said:

"God is wonderful a history has made here in Nigeria through him, congratulations to , his village, community,local government, state, Nigeria."

Regina Osakwe said:

"Thank God for Jorney mercy so awesome well come and teach us how to take bike n follow u back to London.…..it's also called Survival biking."

Emmanuella Ezoke said:

"Congratulations sir.

"Welcome sir.

"Please when going back to London am coming with you I want to Japa from this country Biko.

"So London no too far like that .

"I want sit behind you when going back home.

"Don't give any person my seat oh na me first talk before bad belly people spoil my business for me."

Lucky Igbinedion said:

"Congratulation, and well done great African lion, I have story to tell my children, wherever they asked them, Who is the first Nigeria or African to travel from London to Nigeria, his name is kunle adeyanju, he might have spent alot."

