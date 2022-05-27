On the 19th of April, a Nigerian man named Kunle Adeyanju commenced a courageous journey riding on his motorcycle from London to Lagos

The adventurer who is has arrived Lome, Togo is getting ready to enter Nigeria in the final lap of his ambitious ride which has become popular

Riding a motorcycle from London to Lagos is not all that there is about Kunle Adeyanju as he has also climbed Kilimanjaro in 2008 and 2009.

According to a document sighted by Legit.ng, Kunle who is also called Lion Heart climbed the Kilimajaro Mountain and made it to the Uhuru Peak, at 5,895 meters above sea level, which is the highest free-standing peak in the African continent.

He hoisted the Nigerian flag at the Kilimanjaro

Once atop the firmed mountain, Kunle hoisted the Nigerian flag there, becoming the first Nigerian to do so.

He went back to the mountain in 2009 and attempted a second climb, but the mission was later abandoned "for the survival of the team", according to the document.

He has sky-dived

The document also reveals that Kunle Adeyanju has taken an interest in other adventures including sky-diving. Although it was not revealed where and when, but it just shows how much the man loves dare-devil adventures.

He rode a bike from Lagos to Ghana and back

Riding from London to Lagos is not the first time Kunle is doing a long journey on a bike. He as also rode a bike from Lagos to Ghana and then back to Lagos.

Kunle is now close to completing his biggest adventure so far which is riding a bike from London, UK to Lagos, Nigeria.

