Nigerian biker, Kunle Adeyanju who is riding on his motorcycle from London to Lagos will no longer arrive on the 25th of May

He has extended his arrival date to May 29 to enable him to spend more time disseminating his #EndPolio message to Ghanaians

Kunle the Lion Heart who is currently in Ghana said the new arrival date became necessary due to the yearnings of Ghanaians

Lion Heart Kunle Adeyanju will no longer arrive in Lagos on the 25th of May as planned because he wants to spend more time in Ghana and disseminate his #EndPolio Message.

In a tweet made on Saturday, May 21st, Kunle said he will arrive in Nigeria on the 29th of May.

Kunle Adeyanju says he needs to spend more time in Ghana to disseminate #EndPolio message. Photo credit: @lionheart1759.

Source: Twitter

Why the shift in arrival date

According the biker who set out from London on April 19th, the new arrival date became necessary due to the yearnings of Ghanaian brothers and sisters.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He had announced on May 19 that Nigerians should expect him in Lagos on the 25th, but that has now changed.

He said in the tweet:

"In order to meet the yearnings of my Ghanaian brothers & sister on effective dissemination of #EndPolio message & meeting with stakeholders, my arrival date is now Sunday the 29th!"

See his full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@opanix02 commented:

"As we were expecting, those Ghanaian go scatter the plan sha níì.... Kìní gán?"

@hermask199 said:

"I said it that Ghanaians can only take more but not less than 2 days. I also said that the man is home now that he’s here in Ghana. Sorry Nigerians, you have got to wait additional 4 more days. Sake of he don reach motherland."

@ThisisEazee commented:

"Comrade, you dey sure say you wan leave Ghana so!"

@Jaccobson316

"Nothing do you. Take your time, accept many challenges & enjoy your stay."

@IamFolas reacted:

"Ghana Jollof dey work la."

Kunle enters Senegal through Mauritania

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Kunle Adeyanju said he paid the sum of N124k at the Mauritania-Senegal border.

Lion Heart said the money he paid was for a boat ride to cross him into Senegal.

He lamented how he was treated in Mauritania, saying it was his worse experience so far.

Source: Legit.ng