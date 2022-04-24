Governor Akeredolu of Ondo state has lamented the death of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III

Akeredolu described the transition of the highly revered monarch to the world beyond as a big blow to the Oyo Kingdom; Yoruba race

Going further, he added that the efforts of the late Alafin toward the unity and progress of the Yoruba can not be forgotten in a hurry

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state says he received the news of the transition of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, with a rude shock.

Akeredolu who is also the chairman of Southwest Governors’ Forum described the transition of the highly revered monarch to the world beyond as a big blow to the Oyo Kingdom; Yoruba race; and the country at large.

He disclosed this in a statement made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

He said:

“We have lost a quintessential traditional ruler and custodian of the Yoruba culture. His contributions to the development and advancement of the country and Yoruba Land in particular are unquantifiable.

“He was a great pillar. A great giant who did not only represent our cultural values but also preserved and promoted the Yoruba culture. He was a repository of knowledge.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“With over five decades on the throne of his fathers, Oba Lamidi III was the longest-reigning Alaafin whose reign had been the most remarkable for the entire Oyo Kingdom. He was a symbol of Yoruba Unity."

Governor Akeredolu added that the efforts of the late Alafin toward the unity and progress of the Yoruba can not be forgotten in a hurry.

He added:

“His commitment toward ensuring the unity of the Yoruba can not be forgotten in a hurry. He lived a life invariably imbued with candour and resplendence. He was royal to the end.”

The Governor expressed his condolences to Oba Adeyemi’s immediate family, the Oyo State Traditional Council, the Oyomesi, the people of Oyo Kingdom and the entire Yoruba race.

He prays that the Almighty Allah will accept Baba’s soul and give him eternal rest in his blossom.

List, photos of the beautiful wives of late Alaafin of Oyo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Alaafin of Oyo, one of the most respected Yoruba monarchs has passed on to join his ancestors. The respected monarch who, while alive had a good taste for pretty and young women left behind beautiful wives.

Recently, some Alaafin’s picture with 7 of his beautiful, fair-skinned, younger wives went viral on the Internet and it became a topic of discussion as all the wives looked pretty in similar attire.

They were all gaily dressed in the same outfit with similar shoes and bags to complement their outing.

Strange times: When late Alaafin of Oyo invokes ancestors for Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi before his passing had prayed that the ancestors of Yoruba land will back the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“If I check my list now, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the first presidential aspirant to visit me. All you the chiefs and traditional rulers, you have heard what our visitor said.

“He said our prayers are needed. All the ancestors in Yorubaland, get up and assist your son."

Surprisingly, weeks after he made this comment, the traditional monarch died and became one of the ancestors.

Source: Legit.ng