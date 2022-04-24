The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi’s demise has already come with a lot of drama regarding his wives

According to reports, one of the monarch’s young wives, Queen Dami, was chased out of the palace after she returned upon hearing of the Alaafin’s death

Recall that Queen Dami had initially abandoned her marriage with the monarch and left the palace like some of his other young wives

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, died on Friday, April 22, and his demise has already been trailed with a lot of drama.

The 83-year-old monarch who had many wives before his death is once again in the news over one of his young wives, Queen Dami.

According to reports, Queen Dami, who had initially left the palace and abandoned the king, finally returned upon news of the monarch’s death.

However, Dami’s return was not met with celebration and she was reportedly disgraced from the premises.

In a video posted by Gistloversgram on Instagram and sighted by Legit.ng, one of the late king’s people was heard questioning the young queen on why she was at the palace. The lady in the video, who is said to be one of the late king's daughters, was also seen raining heavy curses on the olori.

Also in the video, the same lady was heard saying that she did not want to see Queen Badirat and all the other young oloris who abandoned the palace when the Alaafin was still alive. According to her, there would be more trouble if they dared to show their faces on the premises.

See the video below:

Internet users react

After the video went viral, internet users shared their reactions. Some of them wondered what Queen Dami was also doing at the palace seeing as she had left when the Alaafin was alive. Read some of their comments below:

Sunbolicious_1:

“But she born for the man now,she has right too .”

Ernieorganicskincare:

“I know say this matter go long I pity those queen wey no get work before baba die ebi apaaa papa ajao si elomi Lara.”

Iamhizzybonnie:

“Once OLORI is always OLORI.”

The_audreys_apparel:

“But come back for what? When he's dead?”

Horyezar:

“I had this very discussion yesterday with a friend ooo that the queens wey don leave palace before the death of the king won’t be allow into the palace now wey baba don die .”

_Uncutgems:

“Are they not embarrassed,. i mean the young queens that was sent out while he was alive now has the audacity to come around for what ? how will person wey e death never reach 48hours /72 de ni .”

Mumsytriplet3:

“Person wey them supposed use masquerade pursue. Shameless pikin.”

Suaveskin.co:

“The babe and the mama no get shame sef.”

Pholarh_touches:

“I know this will definitely happen. All those young wives born for him at their own risk. Aw many will e wan do? Children like grandchildren .”

Hmm.

What will happen to his wives? Nigerians react to Alaafin of Oyo's death

Reports recently made the rounds that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, has died at the age of 83 and it has caused quite a stir on social media.

Several reports continued to make the rounds about the Oba’s demise and Nigerians on social media asked questions about his wives.

Recall that the Alaafin of Oyo was married to many beautiful women, both young and old. Some of the wives also have very young children with a number of them being twins or triplets.

Many Nigerians have now shared their thoughts on social media as they asked questions on what the fate of the Oba’s wives will be.

