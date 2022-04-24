Prince Akeem Adeyemi has said his father, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, reconciled with almost everybody he had differences with before joining his ancestors

The prince also described his late father as a core traditionalist who gave the ancient town of Oyo its true name

Prince Adeyemi who is a federal lawmaker said the legacy the great Oyo monarch left behind is for everyone to always defend Yoruba and always say the truth

Oyo Town, Oyo state - Prince Akeem Adeyemi, one of the sons of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, said his father reconciled with almost everybody he had differences with before his death.

Adeyemi is a member of the House of Representatives, representing Afijio, Oyo East, Oyo West and Atiba Federal Constituency.

The prince said his father could have differences with anyone based on principle but was able to reconcile with all of them before his death, The Guardian reported.

Oba Adeyemi is a core traditionalist, says Prince

The prince described the late Alaafin as a core traditionalist and defender of Yoruba culture.

He said it was a pity that they lost a man who has given Oyo its true name.

His words:

“It is a pity we lost a man, who has given Oyo its true name, a man who has truly represented Yoruba culture, a symbol of Yoruba tradition.

“A man of epitome of knowledge and wisdom is gone; what can we do? we can’t query the Almighty God.

“We love him and we are celebrating a life well spent; the legacy he left behind is for us to always defend Yoruba and always say the truth, no matter whose ox is goose."

My father lived his life in service to humanity, says Prince Adeyemi

Prince Adeyemi said that his father lived his entire life in service to humanity and loved his people as a king and served them to till his death.

Oba Adeyemi died on Friday, April 22, at the Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital, Ado-Ekiti at the age of 83 after he reigned for 52 years.

A Big Iroko has fallen, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu mourns Alaafin of Oyo

Meanwhile, a former governor of Lagos state and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has described the late Alaafin of Oyo Oba as a big Iroko tree.

Stating that the big Itroko tree has fallen, Tinubu said he is saddened by the transition of the royal father also known as the Iku Baba Yeye.

In a statement signed personally by the APC leader and sent to Legit.ng, Tinubu said that after ascending to the royal throne at the age of 31, Alaafin became one of the most influential, greatly respected traditional rulers in Yorubaland, Nigeria and indeed Africa and beyond.

