Oyo town, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde has described the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, as an encyclopedia of Yoruba’s traditional history, who had a solution to every problem.

This is as the Oyo state governor said the late Alaafin was one of those who told him he would lose the 2015 Oyo state governorship election, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Makinde stated this on Sunday, April 24, during his condolence visit to the family of the late monarch at the Palace in Oyo.

He noted that though Oba Adeyemi lived long and reigned for 52 years, it was still painful that he had to go at this time.

Governor Makinde added that the late monarch lived a life that had great impact on humanity, adding that the late Kabiyesi’s impact transcended the shores of Oyo State to all parts of the federation.

The governor said the deaths of three foremost traditional rulers, namely the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi Ajagungbade; the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and now the Alaafin of Oyo, were ordained by God and that they all lived a life of impact and left significant marks that would bring progress to the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as stating that following Kabiyesi’s demise on Friday night, he had received calls from the Presidency, governors, and foremost royal fathers across the country, among others.

He maintained that his government will do everything possible to give Oba Adeyemi a befitting burial.

The Oyo state governor said:

“No matter how old the Alaafin was, we would not have wanted him to join his ancestors. When he ascended the throne of his forefathers, I was very young. But because of the way Kabiyesi was to us, we would have loved to have him with us forever if it was possible.

“For that, we are sad but we are also happy because Kabiyesi lived long on the throne of his forefathers.

“Secondly, since we heard about the news of his death, throughout yesterday, I received calls from the Presidency and a lot of my colleagues. Sultan of Sokoto and Emir of Kano have called me personally.

“What this means is that Kabiyesi lived a fulfilled and impactful life not only in Oyo State but throughout the federation. That is why those who are mourning with us could also feel the impact.

“At this point that we are mourning the passage of Baba, they are also identifying with us.”

Makinde declared that Alaafin’s death has left a huge void that would be difficult to fill, saying, “In Oyo State, we have perhaps lost the last human encyclopedia of our traditional history, because several times when I visited him and told him the kind of problem we had, he had a solution to everything.

“So, it is a very difficult void to fill. In fact, I don’t know who else we can go and meet, who can replace Kabiyesi.

“When I visited him in 2015 and told him about my ambition, he frankly told me it was not going to work out due to one reason or the other and, at last, I failed but I learnt certain things. Not many people will tell one the truth. Kabiyesi told me it would not work and it never worked out.

“Having realised this, I got to understand again that in the position of authority, not many people will want to tell one the truth, and that lesson came from Kabiyesi.

“For all of us in Oyo State, it is a difficult period and what we need more is prayers. All the good things Baba wished to come to pass, may God give us the wisdom to actualise them. And I want to promise everybody that, as a government, we will do everything possible to give him a befitting burial rite.”

The governor equally charged the Oyomesi, who are saddled with the responsibility of choosing the next Alaafin not to allow a vacuum for too long, noting that his government would ensure that the wishes of the late Alaafin come to pass.

“I want to appeal to you Oyo Mesi, who are in charge of the installation of monarchs. We don’t want to see any vacuum for a long time. When you are done with the rites you are supposed to perform, we are here to ensure the wishes of Baba come to pass,” the governor added.

