The king of Iwo, Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has said that he is not a deputy to any diety as many people believe in Yorubaland

Making his case, Oba Akanbi said that a king is the representative of God who is not answerable to anybody on earth

The monarch added that saying orisa (deity) is above a king is a smart way to 'pocket' a monarch and make him subservient

Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, has spoken in a video about the relationship between Kings in Yorubaland and deities.

In an exclusive interview with Abisola Alawode, the monarch said that any king that is still worshipping gods does not know what he is doing.

The king said that he is no deputy to any god.

Source: Original

The king revealed that saying that a king is second to a deity shows why a king is powerless in the Yorubaland. According to him, a lot of superstitions need to be done away with.

Oba Akanbi said God chose him to fill his present position as he had to come down from Canada, jettison his citizenship and serve his people in Iwo.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Speaking about orisa, he said:

“Their role is to bastardise Yoruba culture and rewrite Yoruba history… Idols don’t have anything to do with kings. The only enemy of the kings that want to put the kings down is orisa… What has orisa created that a king must be under orisa?”

Speaking with Abisola further, he rhetorically asked what is the significance of orisa and the things they have done.

Kings are God's representatives

Oba Akanbi said that monarchs by history fought the gods and they are above the deities. He stated that the king is above all in Yoruba land. He called kings God’s representatives.

Explaining further, he said:

“When you greet me now, you are not really greeting me, you are greeting the God that is unseen… Or who do you think is the Kabiyiesi? You think I am the Kabiyeisi? They take kings to court. The meaning of Kabiyeisi is who you cannot ask…”

The monarch said he is one of the few paramount rulers in Yorubaland whose stool has never been upgraded.

Watch the full video below:

Oluwo of Iwo shows kindness

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, warmed hearts on social media after visiting poor old women in their house.

In the video that was shared by the traditional ruler, the old women were excited to behold their king whom they all hailed. The monarch embraced one of the women and asked her if she had seen a king before.

Oba Akanbi disclosed on his Instagram page with the handle @emperortelu1 that he visits both the rich and the poor.

A kind king

In other news, a kind Nigerian king in Osun state built a one-of-a-kind school in his community that got many talking on social media.

Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin with his resources built a school for children of the poorest of the poor.

Source: Legit.ng