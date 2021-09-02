Social media users have hailed the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, for visiting poor old women in their house

The heartwarming moment the traditional ruler visited his subjects was captured on camera and many were impressed

Oba Akanbi said he visits both the rich and the poor for different purposes, adding that the only way for a king to have peace of mind is to be accessible

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has warmed hearts on social media after visiting poor old women in their house.

In the video that was shared by the traditional ruler, the old women were excited to behold their king whom they all hailed.

Oluwo of Iwo warmed the women's hearts when he visited them in their house. Photo credit: @emperortelu1

Source: Instagram

The monarch embraced one of the women and asked her if she had seen a king before.

Oba Akanbi disclosed on his Instagram page with the handle @emperortelu1 that he visits both the rich and the poor.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to the king, he visits the poor to empower them in their business while his visit to the rich is for them to bring companies to his domain.

In his words:

"I visit both poor, rich. Blind and underprivileged to empower them in their business and visits the rich to bring companies, businesses and empower my subjects !! if no other king does that... my own kingship is different and I'm accessible cos the real king that I represent is accessible to all this is the only way for a wordly king to have peace of mind."

Social media users are impressed

@victor_oxford said:

"Aww I love the warm hugs. They prolly never seen the king visiting them before."

@dabookofsamuel commented:

"Insult this man but one thing is that he's loved by his people . A friend of mine in kano even told me he visited the king when he went home for sallah two years ago. This king I'd accessible to all even strangers."

@asaraloge_fabrics_and_asooke wrote:

"God bless you kabiesi. This is what a king should be doing. May You reign in good health."

@yuppykuyaski said:

"The fact that you visit this people often gives me joy. See the happiness in them."

Oluwo of Iwo visits 4 babies born at once on his 54th birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that Oba Abdularasheed Akanbi paid a visit to a woman who gave birth to four babies at once on his 54th birthday.

Sharing adorable photos on his Instagram page after visiting the woman at the hospital on Tuesday, June 22, the traditional ruler, through his chief press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, said he made a financial donation to the new mum.

He also promised to pay all the woman's bills to sustain the upkeep of the children.

Source: Legit.ng