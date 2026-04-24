The NCC has directed telecom operators to compensate subscribers for poor network service with airtime credits

The decision follows verified failures by operators to meet quality of service standards, as subscribers will receive notifications

The commission has strengthened monitoring systems and warned of sanctions for non-compliance

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that telecom operators will compensate subscribers with airtime credits for poor network quality under a strengthened regulatory framework.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the move is part of efforts to improve service delivery, protect consumers, and ensure accountability among service providers nationwide.

Compensation covers service disruptions recorded between November 2025 and January 2026.

Source: Getty Images

NCC explains new enforcement strategy

The Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Aminu Maida, disclosed the development during a media briefing on Thursday.

He explained that the compensation directive followed confirmed cases where operators failed to meet the NCC’s minimum quality of service standards in certain locations.

Maida clarified that the compensation is not a refund from the regulator but a mandatory obligation for telecom operators.

“It is not a refund from the regulator but a compliance obligation placed on service providers,” he said.

How subscribers will receive compensation

The NCC boss noted that the framework uses detailed monitoring at the local government level to identify specific areas and periods of poor network performance.

According to him, this approach allows the commission to focus on measurable, location-based service failures rather than general complaints.

He added that the compensation applies to service lapses recorded between November 2025 and January 2026 across multiple networks.

Eligible subscribers, he said, will receive airtime credits along with notifications explaining the reason and value of the compensation.

Monitoring and compliance measures

Maida stated that the NCC has upgraded its monitoring systems to capture real-time, location-specific service performance data.

“These systems ensure enforcement reflects actual user experience rather than generalised industry averages,” he said.

He added that telecom operators are required to implement the compensation directly, while the NCC will oversee the process to ensure compliance.

The commission, he said, will also conduct independent checks to confirm that affected subscribers are credited, warning that sanctions may be imposed on defaulting operators.

Push for better service delivery

Maida said the initiative is part of broader reforms aimed at improving accountability and service standards in the telecommunications sector.

He warned that operators who fail to meet their obligations would face stricter regulatory action.

The NCC boss stressed the need for sustained investment in infrastructure and improved operational discipline, especially in underserved and rural areas.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to protecting consumers while ensuring long-term growth and sustainability in the telecom sector.

NCC moves to curb phone number-linked fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NCC has introduced a new Telecoms Identity Risk Management System (TIRMS) to tackle fraud associated with mobile numbers and improve digital security across sectors.

According to the commission, the platform is designed to help regulators and service providers better monitor risks tied to SIM cards, especially as mobile numbers increasingly serve as key identifiers for financial transactions and digital services.

The regulator noted that mobile numbers, technically known as MSISDNs, are now central to digital authentication, financial transactions, and access to essential services.

Source: Legit.ng