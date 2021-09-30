Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin has built a beautiful school in a town in Osun state where virtually everything is free for students

The school called Abolarin College in Oke-Ila, Orangun provides free hostel, uniforms, food, laptops and doesn't require students to pay fees

StudeInterestingly, the philanthropic king also teaches in the school that is said to be open to only children of the poor

A kind Nigerian king in Osun State has built a one of a kind school in his community that has got many talking on social media.

Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin with his resources built a school for children of the poorest of the poor.

The students are not required to pay any school fees

Every Nigeria reports that the school provides its students free uniforms, hostel, food and laptops.

Students of Abolarin College in Oke-Ila, Orangun are also not required to pay any school fees, an uncommon thing done by the king who teaches in the institution.

Sharing a short documentary about the school, a Facebook user Ayandiji Aina said the king's school is a legacy worthy of international support.

Nigerians react

Femi Jonda said:

"I confirm the man, am a living witness, I serve in the local government of the state and the school of the king, it's real those student are genius, it's real. The name of the school abolari college."

Grace Oladepo wrote:

"This is marvelous and worthy of emulation. May God continue to bless the Kabiyesi to touch more people with this program."

Dele Alayande commented:

"Kudos to the king,may God bless him more. To the author,you can post and appreciate the king for his good work without mentioning others because in their own capacity they are doing their own. Take ooni for instance,do you know how many billions of naira he is spending on youth empowerment a cross Nigeria?"

Fasasi Moshood opined:

"It shows that the wealth of His Royal Highness Oba Abolarin, Orangun of Oke-Ila has substance. That's why he is bold and courageous enough to fund education. Not an ill-gotten or shabby dealings wealth like some others. May he live like his forebears."

