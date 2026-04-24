A young man shared his 2026 UTME score on TikTok after checking the result online

He said he had been preparing for the JAMB examination since January 2026

His post sparked reactions as she expressed disappointment over her English score

A Nigerian young man shared his 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result on TikTok, opening up about her disappointment despite months of preparation.

In the viral post, the young candidate revealed that he had been studying consistently since January ahead of the examination.

A man laments English score despite months of studying, post 2026 UTME result. Photo: @ngllurfoineasff

Source: TikTok

He explained that although she was grateful for his overall performance, she had expected a better score, especially in English Language.

A screenshot attached to the post showed that he scored 304 in aggregate. His subject breakdown included 65 in English, 78 in Physics, 74 in Biology and 87 in Chemistry.

See her TikTok post below:

According to him, he was still thankful for the result and hopeful that she would perform better in his remaining examinations.

His words read:

“I’ve actually been reading since January for this. English ooo. I was so pained I didn’t get higher since I was expecting more. I really hope I do better in my other exams and I’m really grateful for this.”

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.

Source: Legit.ng