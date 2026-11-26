A coalition of 50 civil society organisations held a press conference in Abuja to assess the NSCDC under Commandant-General Prof Ahmed Audi

The coalition pointed to specialised units including the Mining Marshals and Special Female Squad as evidence of targeted security reforms

JOCCAMIN also raised concerns about accountability, urging the Corps to maintain human rights standards alongside its operational gains

Abuja, FCT - A coalition of civil society groups has praised the Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for what it described as measurable progress in expanding the Corps' operational reach and institutional capacity.

The Joint Council of Civil Society Coalitions and Advocacy Movement in Nigeria (JOCCAMIN) made the commendation at a world press conference held in Abuja on Thursday, November 26. Rev. Solomon Semaka, speaking for the coalition, said a review of the Corps' activities under the current leadership showed tangible improvements in how the NSCDC addresses security threats and protects critical infrastructure.

Civil society groups commend NSCDC Commandant-General Ahmed Audi, citing security reforms, and other achievements. Photo: JOCCAMIN

Source: UGC

Specialised units and anti-vandalism results

Among the reforms the coalition highlighted was the creation of several dedicated operational formations, including the Mining Marshals, the Commandant-General's Special Intelligence Squad, the Agro-Rangers and the Special Female Squad. JOCCAMIN said these units were designed to tackle specific threats such as illegal mining, crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and security risks facing women and children.

On economic sabotage, the coalition cited figures attributed to the Special Intelligence Squad, which reportedly made over 2,000 arrests, dismantled more than 400 illegal refineries and prosecuted over 1,000 suspects, with several convictions secured.

The coalition also praised the NSCDC's role in the Federal Government's Safe Schools Initiative, noting the opening of a National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre at the Corps' headquarters in Sauka, Abuja. A nationwide assessment reportedly identified more than 81,000 schools with varying security risks.

"Every child deserves the opportunity to acquire an education without fear of kidnapping, violence or insecurity," JOCCAMIN stated.

NSCDC: Welfare, promotions and accountability

Beyond field operations, the coalition recognised efforts to address salary and promotion backlogs, implement the new minimum wage and pay N87,455,217 in Group Life Insurance benefits to families of deceased and injured officers. It noted that roughly 17,000 senior officers out of about 22,000 who participated were promoted, which JOCCAMIN described as a step against career stagnation. Disciplinary action against 66 personnel was also cited as a sign of improved internal accountability.

The coalition welcomed President Bola Tinubu's renewal of Audi's appointment for a further five-year term effective February 27, 2026, saying the extended mandate gave the Corps an opportunity to consolidate its ongoing reforms.

JOCCAMIN was also careful to note that its commendation did not exempt the NSCDC from continued civil society scrutiny. It urged the Corps to deepen transparency, human rights compliance and public trust.

"Under Prof. Audi, human rights is no longer a slogan in the NSCDC — it is a doctrine," Semaka said.

The organisations behind the joint statement include the Centre for Human Rights and Accountability, the Save Nigeria Movement, the Freelance Journalists Federation, the Centre for Transparency and Good Governance and the Conference of Harmonised Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, among others.

2027 Elections: NSCDC Begins 3-Day Training

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the NSCDC launched a three-day training workshop for its senior management officers in Abuja, as part of preparations to secure the 2027 general elections.

Commandant General Audi opened the workshop on November 25, 2026, at the General Abdulrahman Dambazau Hall, Nigerian Correctional Service Headquarters, Airport Road, Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng