Italy's government opened work visa slots for foreigners across 11 sectors, with 76,850 slots available each year from 2026 to 2028

Over 30 countries qualify for a dedicated pool of 25,000 work visa slots per year under special cooperation agreements

Both employed and self-employed workers can apply, with separate quotas set aside for family care workers, refugees, and entrepreneurs

Italy has opened work visa slots for foreign nationals across 11 sectors, offering a combined 76,850 entry slots per year from 2026 through 2028, according to the country's official immigration quota decree.

Of the total annual slots, 76,200 are for non-seasonal employed workers and 650 are for self-employed applicants.

Italy opens work visa slots for 11 key sectors. Photo credit: Wikipedia, Pablo Ramos / Getty Images.

Source: UGC

The quota structure runs across three years — 2026, 2027, and 2028 — with identical figures for each year.

11 sectors open to foreign workers

Foreign nationals can apply for work visas under the following sectors:

1. Agriculture, forestry and fishing

2. Food, beverage and tobacco industries

3. Textile, clothing and footwear

4. Metallurgical and metal products industries

5. Other industries

6. Construction

7. Wholesale and retail trade

8. Accommodation and catering services

9. Tourist services

10. Transportation, logistics and warehousing

11. Operational support services to businesses and individuals; healthcare and social assistance; private healthcare services; and other services

Several countries made the eligibility list

Within the broader quota, Italy set aside 25,000 slots per year specifically for over 30 countries with which it holds active migration cooperation agreements.

Ghana is included on that list alongside Senegal, Egypt, the Philippines, India, Ukraine, and others.

A separate allocation of between 18,000 and 34,000 slots per year is reserved for citizens of countries that sign new migration cooperation agreements with Italy during the three-year period.

The decree also sets aside 13,600 to 14,200 slots annually for foreign workers in the family assistance sector, as well as 320 slots per year for stateless persons and UN-recognised refugees.

Self-employment and start-up options

For those seeking self-employment visas, Italy is admitting 500 foreign nationals per year from 2026 to 2028 under five specific categories: entrepreneurs investing a minimum of 500,000 euros into the Italian economy and creating at least three jobs; freelancers in regulated or recognised professions; holders of senior corporate management positions; professional artists hired by public or private bodies; and foreign nationals launching innovative start-up companies under Italy's Law of 17 December 2012, No. 221.

Italy speaks about permanent residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Italy's permanent residency process outlined specific legal requirements that foreigners must meet before they can submit an application.

The Italian government replaced the old permanent residence card with a new EC residence permit for long-term residents starting in 2007.

Source: Legit.ng