The NSCDC Mining Marshals stepped up enforcement operations across Nigeria, with South-West teams reporting notable progress

Mining Marshals Commander ACC John Onoja Attah warned that operators who break mining laws will face prosecution

The crackdown is part of a broader Federal Government push to reform the solid minerals sector and protect national revenue

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals have ramped up enforcement operations across the country, targeting illegal mining activities and pushing for stricter compliance within Nigeria's solid minerals sector.

The unit said its field teams, especially those operating in the South-West zone, are making measurable gains in ensuring that mining operations conform to existing laws and regulatory standards.

The NSCDC Mining Marshals are intensifying enforcement across Nigeria. South-West teams report measurable progress against illegal activities. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

In a statement sighted by Legit.ng reported that officials said the operations reflect the Federal Government's determination to clean up a sector long troubled by unlawful exploitation and revenue losses.

Mining marshals commander issues warning

Commander of the Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) John Onoja Attah, put operators on notice, saying the law would be applied without exception.

"Ignorance of the law will never be an excuse. Every operator must ensure that mining activities are conducted within the ambit of the law. Those who choose to operate outside the regulatory framework will face the full weight of legal consequences," Onoja said.

He added that beyond tackling illegal mining, the enforcement drive aims to protect legitimate investors, improve government revenue and restore credibility to a sector that has historically suffered from widespread regulatory breaches.

Broader reform agenda

The operations are aligned with the reform agenda of the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, which has been working to position mining as a central pillar of Nigeria's economic diversification drive.

The ministry has consistently called for tighter compliance, stronger investor protection and the elimination of illegal mining to attract confidence and capital into the sector.

Officials also pointed to the strategic direction set by NSCDC Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, whose leadership has prioritised the protection of critical national assets.

Under his watch, the Corps has expanded institutional backing for the Mining Marshals, reinforcing the unit's role in the government's fight against illegal resource extraction and associated revenue leakages.

The NSCDC said it remains committed to collaborating with relevant regulatory bodies and industry stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria's mineral resources are developed legally and sustainably, for the benefit of the broader economy and future generations.

As operations continue to scale up across the country, the Mining Marshals' position is clear: compliance with mining regulations is not a matter of choice.

Niger Mining: Army Hands 18 Suspects, Exhibits to NSCDC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals praised the Nigerian Army for its role in arresting and transferring 18 suspected illegal miners to their custody, following a joint enforcement effort in Niger state.

Soldiers from the 102 Guard Battalion discovered the suspects operating without authorisation at a mining site in Izom, Gurara local government area, during a routine patrol.

Source: Legit.ng