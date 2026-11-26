Nigerian students at Integral University in India claimed four gold and four silver medals at the institution's 18th Convocation

The ceremony, held on Saturday, saw over 6,300 degrees and diplomas awarded alongside medals for 295 meritorious students

Nigeria's High Commissioner to India attended the event as Guest of Honour and addressed graduating students on integrity and national service

Nigerian students enrolled at Integral University in Lucknow, India, took home eight medals at the institution's 18th Convocation on Saturday, winning four gold and four silver awards in recognition of their academic excellence.

The university, which has over 300 Nigerian students on its rolls, confirmed that the medals were given to students who distinguished themselves academically throughout their programmes.

Nigerian Students Win 8 Medals at Integral University India's 18th Convocation

Source: Getty Images

The ceremony was one of the largest the institution has held, with 6,300 degrees and diplomas conferred and 295 students honoured for meritorious performance.

Nigeria's High Commissioner to India, Saidu Dahiru Muhammad, attended as Guest of Honour, while Padma Shri Dr Dinesh Singh, Chancellor of K.R. Mangalam University and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Delhi, served as Chief Guest.

High commissioner's message to graduates

Muhammad praised Integral University for its work in education, research and innovation, and spoke about the deepening ties between Nigeria and India across technology, trade and education.

Addressing the graduating students directly, he said: "Uphold integrity and use your knowledge for the welfare of society and your countries."

The convocation highlighted the growing number of Nigerian students pursuing higher education in India, with Integral University alone hosting more than 300 of them.

The strong medal haul by Nigerian students at this year's ceremony reflects the academic standard many are meeting at the institution.

Source: Legit.ng