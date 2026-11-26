A scholarship attendee publicly called out Prudent Gabriel on X over what she described as a demeaning experience during the scholarship process

The post, shared on November 25, 2026, sparked widespread reactions from Nigerians who questioned the organiser's methods

Critics pointed out the contradiction of selling tickets to announce a scholarship winner meant to be free

A scholarship attendee has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to call out Prudent Gabriel over what she described as a humiliating experience tied to the scholarship programme.

The post, shared by @LyndaJames4 on 25 November 2026, in reaction to a tweet made in August 2026, drew significant attention online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the controversy surrounding the process applicants were put through by the fashion designer.

Prudent Gabriel has continued to trend over her scholarship programme to Nigerians. Photo credit@prudentgabriel

Source: Instagram

According to the post, attendees were required to go through multiple steps as part of their application, including submitting videos, before eventually being subjected to what critics described as a degrading announcement process.

Prudent Gabriel: Scholarship process draws backlash

What fuelled much of the outrage was the revelation that tickets were reportedly sold to announce the winner of what was billed as a free scholarship.

Prudent Gabriel has given out scholarships to two people during one of her programmes. Photo credit@prudentgabriel

Source: Instagram

Many social media users found the arrangement difficult to reconcile, questioning whether the exercise was genuinely charitable or commercially motivated.

Here is the X post made by the lady about the scholarship process:

What Nigerians are saying about Prudent Gabriel

The post drew a wave of reactions from across the country. Here is what people had to say:

@Lulu_preshy wrote:

"This is so sad. What kind of humiliation ritual is that? And to think she's a Christian , I don't see anything Christlike about such conduct. It's mean!."

@teffeh_ commented:

"I heard she still wants to give scholarships to those that sent video."

@elemo_maleek noted:

"Meanwhile to the Organizer They will term it Business Visibility strategy, while it is Exploitation."

@ceemi_black stated:

"Person wey wan give free scholarship they sell ticket to announce the winner . Alright."

@itsminfa said:

"Na her thing she can do it anyhow. You want na why you choose to enter."

@qwin_ameenah observed:

"Lots of Videos and different processes when one needs something. I can imagine how many people submitted the application videos."

Prudent Gabriel and hubby dance romantically

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prudent Gabriel tied the nuptial knot with her partner and gospel singer Okopi Peterson.

It was an opportunity for the couple to showcase how much they love each other and also display their dance moves and fashion tastes.

They did not disappoint as they created a lovely atmosphere during their wedding in gorgeous traditional outfits.

Source: Legit.ng