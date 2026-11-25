A speeding tipper truck killed Mrs Grace Titus and her daughter Sarah on Lugbe-Airport Road in Abuja on Tuesday morning

The two women were crossing the busy expressway to harvest beans at their farm when the truck ran them over

AMAC chairman Christopher Zakka Maikalangu condoled with the Gosa-Toge community and paid tribute to Sarah Titus

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A mother, Mrs Grace Titus and her daughter, Sarah Titus, died after a tipper truck knocked them down while they were crossing the Lugbe-Airport Road in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

It was gathered that the victims were on their way to a nearby farm to harvest beans when they were struck by the vehicle.

A speeding tipper truck kills Grace Titus and her daughter Sarah as they crossed Lugbe-Airport Road to reach their farm. Photo credit: @nairaland

Source: Twitter

The incident happened at about 9:47am on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at Gosa-Toge community, along the Airport Road.

As reported by Daily Trust, an eyewitness said the truck was speeding at the time and hit both women, killing them on the spot.

A Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official who took part in the rescue operation, but asked not to be named, confirmed that the bodies of the two women were transported to the mortuary at Garki Hospital.

The FCT Sector Commander of the FRSC, Tijjani Iliyasu, also confirmed the deaths and said the truck had since been impounded at the Lugbe Police Station.

AMAC chairman mourns victims

The chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, reached out to the Gosa-Toge community to express his condolences over the double tragedy.

His Chief Press Secretary, Kingsley Madaki, issued a statement on his behalf on Tuesday in which the chairman described the loss as heartbreaking, noting that the death of both a mother and her daughter in a single accident had plunged the community into grief.

Maikalangu spoke warmly of Sarah Titus, recalling that she had supported him during his campaign as a devoted mobiliser who believed in his vision for AMAC. He said her commitment, prayers, and efforts on his behalf would remain with him.

The chairman offered his sympathies to the husband of Mrs Grace Titus, the wider Titus family, their friends, neighbours, and the entire community, praying that God would give them the strength to cope with the loss.

AMAC chairman Christopher Zakka Maikalangu pay tribute to Sarah’s support during his campaign

Source: Original

18 passengers, 2 others killed in road crash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a truck with failed brakes crashed into multiple vehicles on Hawan Kibo Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State,

Eighteen passengers inside a Hummer bus died after the vehicle caught fire following the collision, while two motorcycle riders also lost their lives.

FRSC Sector Commander Adelaja Ogungbemi confirmed the cause of the crash and said personnel had been deployed to the scene.

Source: Legit.ng