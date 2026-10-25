Two heavily loaded 20-foot container trucks overturned near Freeman Market in the Apapa axis of Lagos over the weekend

LASTMA deployed cranes and tow vehicles to the scene as police provided security during the recovery operation

The agency's general manager has called for a full investigation into what caused the deadly crash

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Mile 2, Lagos State - A mother and her child lost their lives after two heavily laden 20-foot container trucks overturned near Freeman Market along the Mile 2 corridor inward Apapa, Lagos, over the weekend.

Both victims were trapped beneath the trucks and their containers following the incident. Efforts to rescue them proved unsuccessful, and their remains were later conveyed to the police mortuary in Yaba for the necessary procedures.

LASTMA deploys cranes and tow vehicles, while police secure the scene and traffic is diverted Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Vanguard, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that its rescue and recovery teams were dispatched to the scene immediately after the accident.

To manage the resulting gridlock and reduce the risk of further incidents, authorities cordoned off the affected section of road and redirected traffic through an adjoining service lane.

A crane and a high-capacity tow vehicle were brought in to clear the overturned trucks and their cargo from the carriageway, while officers of the Nigeria Police Force maintained security throughout the operation.

According to Premium Times, LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki described the tragedy as deeply saddening and called for a thorough investigation into its causes.

He urged relevant security agencies to examine whether mechanical failure, excessive loading, improper cargo distribution, driver negligence, or any combination of factors was responsible for the crash.

Bakare-Oki also directed his remarks at truck operators, stressing the importance of ensuring vehicles are roadworthy before deployment, that cargoes are properly secured, and that operators comply fully with road safety regulations.

He emphasised the need for routine vehicle inspections and responsible conduct behind the wheel, particularly among those handling heavy-duty articulated trucks.

Mother, child die as two container trucks overturn in Lagos.

Source: Original

NYSC member killed as truck rams into multiple vehicles

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a serving NYSC corps member died after an articulated truck struck a motorcycle near Agodi Gardens in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Eyewitnesses said the truck had already been involved in multiple collisions around the Sango area before the fatal crash occurred.

FRSC personnel arrived at the scene and confirmed that injured victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Source: Legit.ng