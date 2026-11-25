Nollywood actor Bayo Bankole, popularly known as Boy Alinco, is mourning the death of his sister, Fadekemi, who died at the age of 55

The actor described his late sister as an angel and shared an emotional farewell message in which he expressed his love and promised never to forget her

Bankole accepted her passing as God's will and asked her to deliver a special message to someone named Dekunle

Nollywood actor Bayo Bankole, popularly known as Boy Alinco, is grieving the loss of his sister, Fadekemi, following her death at the age of 55.

The actor took to social media to pay tribute to his late sibling, sharing an emotional message that captured his pain, love, and acceptance of her passing.

Bankole described Fadekemi as an angel and expressed confidence that she had a place in heaven.

Boy Alinco's sister dies at 55. Photos: @bayobankole/IG.

Source: Instagram

Boy Alinco shares touching message to late sister

In his tribute, the actor began by addressing Fadekemi in Yoruba, asking whether she had finished her journey in the marketplace.

He then acknowledged her death as God's will, writing:

"Anyway, mo ti gba fun Eledumare. One thing I am sure of your place in heaven."

Bankole went on to describe his sister as an angel and asked her to greet Dekunle as she began her journey home.

He also expressed how much he loved her, adding that he would never forget her.

"Fadekemi, Alake, you were an angel. Sun re o, till we meet again, sun ni aya Oluwa e. I love you so much, Iya mi; I shall not forget you," he wrote.

Fadekemi's death at 55 marks a painful loss for the actor, whose tribute offered a glimpse into the affection he had for his sister.

Although Bankole did not share further details about her passing, his message conveyed the depth of his grief and his hope of meeting her again someday.

Read the Instagram post of Boy Alinco's tribute here:

Boy Alinco spotted with grey hair

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian actor Bayo Bankole, popularly known for his iconic Boy Alinco role in the Papa Ajasco series, sparked reactions online following a video of the comic actor.

In the clip, some netizens were surprised by his changed appearance, particularly his grey hair and other noticeable features, as they reflected on how much he has aged over the years.

The video quickly drew reactions from Nigerians, with many sharing their thoughts about Bankole’s transformation and reminiscing about his memorable days as Boy Alinco.

Source: Legit.ng