Davido kicked off his five-city Nigeria music tour with an electrifying opener in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state

Clips and pictures from the singer's Akwa Ibom show emerged online as fans turned out in mass to witness the singer perform

The crowd at Davido's show led to a heated debate as netizens compared it with religious events like the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Sunday, October 26, kicked off his five-city Nigeria music tour with an electrifying opener at the 30,000-capacity Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Akwa Ibom state.

Davido, who is also set to perform in Enugu, Adamawa, Ibadan, and Lagos on different dates, marked the start of his 5ive tour Nigeria and drew an enthusiastic crowd that filled the stadium.

Fans compare crowd at Davido’s 5ive Concert in Uyo to Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge Credit: davido/hallelujahchallenge

Source: Instagram

The DMW label boss was joined on stage by top indigenous artistes like Fiokee, Aquilla Bellz, and Sagas, as they thrilled excited fans with hit songs, including Funds, Unavailable, and Feel.

Videos and photos from the music concert have since emerged on social media, with fans sharing their experiences.

Davido performs in Akwa Ibom as he starts his 5ive music tour in Nigeria. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

A viral X post showing pictures from Davido's music concert in Akwa Ibom is below:

Crowd at Davido's Akwa Ibom show ignites debate

The highlight was, however, the massive turnout at Davido's show, which has led to a heated debate on social media X, formerly Twitter.

While fans commended the singer, some netizens compared the crowd at Davido's show to religious events like the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge. The netizens pointed out how people who attended religious events were criticised, while those who attended Davido's show didn't get the same treatment.

Netizens debate Davido's concert, Hallelujah Challenge

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

TomiwaTegbe said:

"But let it be NLP conference, NSPPD, Experience, Hallelujah challenge or any religious gathering, you people will come out and say if only this crowd can match to aso rock to protest and other yarns. The double standards and hypocrisy stinks.

drivebyspender commented:

"Where are you more likely to find poor, suffering people in a need of a miracle that the government can provide, at a religious gathering or at Davido’s concert."

_Chideera commented:

"You will tell me if davido asked them to dress like their miracle lmaoooo

Eyen Eka said:

"if not that we are an unintelligent race, why would an educated person, compare a church event slated for improving the state of the country and a mere entertainment concert. With so much audacity Are these two events serving the same purpose???"

UwaAjayi wrote:

"And this one is not free o."

jeffbillionss commented:

"Mugu show me when they will say pray for Nigeria and your leaders.

No one is against religious gatherings. We are against the foolishness.

When pastors and people should speak they ask you to go pray for your leaders, pray for economy."

dareeythesavage said:

"lol Christians want to be help to the same standards as “unbelievers” now? Weird."

seandeman193 commented:

"Davido no tell them to dress like their miracles."

Davido meets Priscilla and Juma Jux

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido met Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Juma Jux, in Abuja.

In the heartwarming video, Davido playfully warned the Tanzanian singer to take care of Priscilla, whom he referred to as his sister.

The unexpected linkup, however, triggered mixed reactions, with many of Davido's fans expressing their displeasure.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng