APC UK chairman Tunde Doherty denied claims linking him to INEC chairman Professor Joash Amupitan at a Chatham House event in London

A viral photo showing Doherty outside the London Policy Institute ignited allegations of improper ties between the APC and Nigeria's electoral commission

Doherty accused opposition elements of misrepresenting the photograph to undermine public confidence in Nigeria's democratic institutions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

London, United Kingdom - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Tunde Doherty, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom, has pushed back against claims that he attended a Chatham House event in London as part of the entourage of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan.

Legit.ng reports that in a statement issued on Saturday, November 14, 2026, Doherty described the allegations circulating on social media as misinformation, saying he attended the public policy event solely in his capacity as APC UK chairman.

Tunde Doherty dismisses claims linking him to INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan’s entourage during an event at Chatham House in London. Photo credit: APC UK, INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Doherty explains presence at Chatham House

Doherty stated that opposition elements had deliberately misrepresented a photograph of him taken outside the London-based institute to create a false impression of his relationship with INEC. He stressed that he had never held any official position, staff role, or delegate status within the electoral commission and had no formal affiliation with it whatsoever.

He described Chatham House as a globally respected public policy institute that hosts discussions on major international and national issues, and said his role as leader of Nigeria's ruling party in the United Kingdom gave him both the civic and democratic right to participate in such conversations about the country's future.

Responding to questions about his decision to wear a cap bearing the APC's insignia at the event, Doherty said the choice simply reflected his political identity and leadership position, adding that he had never hidden his partisan affiliation from anyone.

Watch the viral video below, which was shared by an X user with a misleading caption:

Doherty condemns harassment of INEC boss

Furthermore, Doherty raised concerns about what he described as an attack on Prof. Amupitan, expressing regret over the incident and claiming that individuals identified by their Obidient caps were involved. He said intimidation and violence have no place in a democratic society and called on Nigerians to speak out against such conduct.

He rejected suggestions that his presence near the venue could call into question the independence of Nigeria's electoral body, accusing certain political actors of using sensationalism and what he called "visual manipulation" to erode public trust in democratic institutions.

Doherty urged media organisations and members of the public to disregard the claims, reaffirming that the APC UK leadership remains committed to supporting President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda and deepening democratic participation among Nigerians living in the diaspora.

Read APC UK's full statement via the Facebook post below:

Read more on the 2027 election

INEC chairman speaks on Atiku’s eligibility

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that INEC chairman Amupitan explained that the commission would be bound by any final court ruling on Atiku Abubakar's presidential candidacy if the former vice-president fails to secure a favourable decision in his ongoing legal battle.

Amupitan made the clarification, responding to a direct question about whether Atiku would be permitted to contest the 2027 presidential election should the courts ultimately rule against him. The INEC chairman was clear that the commission would follow the decision of the courts, especially if the dispute reaches the Supreme Court.

Source: Legit.ng