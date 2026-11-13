Aare Abdul-Lateef Lawal, husband of Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin, addressed pregnancy rumours circulating on social media

Lawal opened up about his seven-year marriage, describing their union as a journey of continuous growth and prosperity

The businessman also explained why he eventually encouraged Lizzy Anjorin to clap back at her persistent online critics

Aare Abdul-Lateef Lawal, husband of Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin, has weighed in on the pregnancy rumours swirling around his wife, dismissing the speculation as nothing out of the ordinary for a married couple.

In an interview with Alore TV aired on YouTube on November 10, 2026, Lawal urged the public to exercise patience rather than jump to conclusions, drawing a parallel to a similar experience the couple had before the birth of their daughter, Florida.

Aare Abdul-Lateef Lawal speaks about his marriage to Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin and pregnancy speculation. Photo: adelatbestauto

Source: Instagram

"It's usual for a married couple to experience the expectation of the fruit of the womb. Something like this happened when we were expecting Florida. It's normal," he said.

Lawal on Lizzy Anjorin's spiritual gift

Beyond the pregnancy talk, Aare Abdul-Lateef Lawal spoke warmly about his wife's character and spiritual depth, describing her as someone whose words carry uncommon weight.

"She is blessed spiritually, and whatever she says comes to pass. I don't treat her words with a kid glove. Every word that comes out of her mouth is always meaningful and great," he stated.

Reflecting on their marriage, which he said has lasted over seven years officially, Lawal painted a picture of a partnership that has flourished both personally and financially, noting that they have continued to grow together in wealth and prosperity.

He also addressed his absence from a recent award ceremony where Lizzy Anjorin took home two plaques, attributing it to pressing business commitments. He assured fans he would be joining her soon.

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin’s husband discusses social media attacks, pregnancy speculation and their marriage. Photo: adelatbestauto

Source: Instagram

Why Aare Abdul-Lateef Lawal told Lizzy Anjorin to fight back

One of the more striking parts of the interview was Lawal's account of how his stance on his wife's online critics shifted over time.

He admitted that his initial instinct was to encourage her to ignore the negativity, but persistent attacks eventually changed his mind.

"At first, I always told her to look away. But when I discovered that haters were not willing to stop, I asked her to respond. Because if you were accused wrongly and you chose to keep mute, your silence means they were right. So I gave her the go-ahead to give it to them as they threw it at her. Today, they couldn't stand her," he said.

Lawal maintained that those who had been relentless in attacking his wife now appear visibly uncomfortable with the energy she has returned to them.

Watch Aare Abdul-Lateef Lawal speak about Lizzy Anjorin in the YouTube video below:

Lizzy Anjorin sprays money on Iyabo Ojo in resurfaced clip

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.

In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng