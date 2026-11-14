The Majlis Shurah of the Tariqatu Tijjaniyya of Nigeria issued a congratulatory message to Rep Aminu Sani Jaji after his APC primary win

Jaji secured 26,646 votes in the fresh primary held on November 11, defeating two other aspirants by a wide margin

The primary was ordered by a Federal High Court after a suit nullified Jaji's earlier nomination

The Majlis Shurah of the Tariqatu Tijjaniyya of Nigeria has congratulated Aminu Sani Jaji, the federal lawmaker representing the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, following his commanding win in a fresh All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election.

The message was delivered on behalf of the 16th Emir of Kano and Grand Khalifa of the Tijjaniyya in Nigeria, Muhammad Sanusi II, with the council's chairman, Khalifa Aliyu Ahmed Abulfathi, signing it on his behalf.

TVC News reported that Jaji polled 26,646 votes in the primary held on Wednesday, November 11, far outpacing his two rivals. Results announced by the APC primary election committee chairman, Kabiru Idris, showed that Hassan Umar Dangaladima came a distant second with 713 votes, while Musa Zubairu failed to record a single vote.

The re-run was not voluntary. Dangaladima had challenged Jaji's earlier nomination at the Federal High Court in Abuja, and the court ruled in his favour, nullifying the initial exercise and directing the APC to organise a new primary within two weeks. The November 11 election was held in compliance with that order.

What the Tijjaniyya council said

In their congratulatory statement, the Tijjaniyya council framed Jaji's victory as a reflection of the confidence his constituents have in him.

"Your success in the primary election is an affirmation of your dedication, hard work, transparency and, above all, general acceptability in your constituency," the statement read.

The council further praised his track record in humanitarian activities and urged him to build on it.

"We also call on you to redouble your efforts and dedication to service. We also pray for your success in the 2027 general election," they added.

Jaji is now expected to proceed as the APC's candidate for the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji seat in the 2027 general elections, pending the conclusion of the party's formal nomination process.

Source: Legit.ng