The Nigerian Navy uploaded the shortlist for its Batch 39 Basic Training School recruitment to its official portal

The written examination is scheduled for Saturday, November 21, 2026, at designated centres across Nigeria

Shortlisted candidates must report to their assigned centres by 7:00 a.m. with specific documents and materials

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Navy has published the shortlist of successful applicants for its Batch 39 Basic Training School recruitment exercise.

The Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abi Folorunsho, directed candidates to verify their names and assigned examination centres on the official recruitment portal at joinnigeriannavy.navy.mil.ng.

Shortlisted applicants must sit the written examination on November 21, 2026. Photo credit: @NigerianNavy

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, Folorunsho announced this in a statement issued on Friday, November 13, 2026.

"The Nigerian Navy wishes to inform the general public and all applicants for the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School Batch 39 Recruitment Exercise that the shortlist of successful applicants has been uploaded to the Nigerian Navy Recruitment Portal," the statement read.

Exam date and reporting time

The examination is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at designated centres spread across the country. Shortlisted applicants are required to arrive at their assigned centres no later than 7:00 a.m.

The Navy urged all candidates to confirm their examination centres on the portal well before the exercise date to avoid any last-minute confusion.

What to bring on exam day

Candidates who make the shortlist must come prepared with a specific set of documents and materials.

These include a printed copy of their application form, a printout of their biodata page, one coloured passport photograph, a 2B pencil, an eraser, and two photocards.

The Navy did not list any additional requirements beyond these items in Friday's statement.

Nigerian Navy Batch 39 shortlist is out, exam set for Novmber 21. Photo credit: @NigerianNavy

Source: Twitter

Navy warns against fake 2026 Batch 39 recruitment notice

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian Navy declared a recruitment notice circulating on social media platforms as fake and unauthorisedl

Director of Naval Information Capt. Abiodun Folorunsho warned the public not to trust recruitment information from unofficial sources.

The Navy reminded Nigerians that its recruitment exercise is free of charge and no third party is authorised to collect fees.

Source: Legit.ng