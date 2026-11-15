Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his wife, Mo Jasmine, shared a video showing off her large diamond wedding ring while a secular song played in the background

The clip prompted strong reactions over Mo Jasmine's nose ring, the music choice, and what the display means for a pastoral couple

The pair have been at the centre of public conversation since Odukoya introduced Mo as the new first lady of Fountain of Life Church on November 1, 2026

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his wife, Pastor Mo Jasmine, have set social media buzzing after a video of them inside a car went viral on November 14, 2026.

In the clip, posted on both their Instagram pages, Odukoya repeatedly draws attention to his sizeable diamond wedding ring while the couple vibes to a secular track playing in the background.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and wife Mo Jasmine spark online debate over their appearance and lifestyle choices. Photo: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The video quickly stirred debate, with viewers weighing in on three things in particular: the size of the diamond, the secular music, and Mo Jasmine's nose ring.

Many users questioned whether the overall presentation sits comfortably alongside the expectations traditionally placed on church leaders.

Who is Pastor Jimmy Odukoya?

Jimmy Odukoya is the senior pastor of The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos and the son of the late pastors Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya.

He introduced Mo Jasmine to his congregation on November 1, 2026, with the union having received a blessing from Pastor Tunde Bakare.

Mo Jasmine, who was previously married and is known as a pastor, designer and author, stepped into the role of the church's first lady.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya was previously married to Oluwakemi Sade Banjoko, with whom he shares two children.

The couple's lifestyle choices have kept discussions alive around divorce, remarriage, and personal expression within pastoral circles.

Odukoya has previously pushed back against critics, noting that those who made no personal sacrifices for him had no grounds to judge his choices.

Watch Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and his new wife in the Instagram video below:

What fans are saying about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and Mo Jasmine

The reactions have been a mix of criticism, satire and defence. Here is what some users had to say:

@BankoleMr wrote:

"Pastor wife dey wear nose ring?? 😆 😆"

@eboselei2009 commented:

"This show of is not necessary, it shld be done indoors Pastor !"

@deji_ozone asked:

"Isnt that a worldly song he's vibing to?"

@thisstephenrare stated:

"Some people would defend this too, I already see some saying old testament had people on dread funny. The poor would always support the rich even when they're wrong. What a pity."

@Munachi18783987 countered:

"Old testament men wore earrings and Samson had dreadlocks. And people do have tattoos before they become born again. Make una no dey africanize this thing abeg. Looking all sanctimonious no be anointing and power o"

@EDIMOYA_01 wrote:

"Ahem! I'm team Genz pastor here but none of this qualities can be found in christ. No???"

@HAYZEDProS added:

"Pastor dey do dread and the congregants don't seem to have issues with it but if a congregant does same, they would excommunicate the person. Issokay"

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya and wife Mo Jasmine face public scrutiny over their fashion choices and display of wealth. Photo: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's appearance questioned

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that media personality Morayo Brown's husband, Mr Brown Afolabi, raised pointed questions about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's appearance and personal choices.

The remarks came during what appeared to be a conversation between Mr Brown and Morayo, in which she had defended the pastor's decision to remarry.

Rather than engaging solely with the marriage debate, Mr Brown steered the discussion toward what he described as a more significant concern that most people had been ignoring.

Source: Legit.ng