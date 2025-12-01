Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno, ordered a statewide ban on masquerade displays, citing concerns over public safety and alleged harassment of residents by masquerade groups

The governor instructed local government chairmen to exclude masquerades from all cultural presentations during the state’s Christmas festival, which would begin on December 1

Eno, a pastor, accused some masquerade groups of using the cultural practice to terrorise people, extort money and disrupt peace in parts of the state

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has declared an indefinite ban on public displays by masquerades in the state.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune on Monday, December 1, Eno said his decision was informed by a recent wave of attacks on innocent residents by unscrupulous elements disguised as masquerades in various parts of the state.

Akwa Ibom governor Umo Eno bans masquerade displays in the state, citing recent attacks as the reason. Photo credit: Pastor Umo Eno

Akwa Ibom bans masquerade displays

The Nation quoted Governor Eno as saying:

"By my office as governor of Akwa Ibom state, I’m issuing an order. Anyone caught will be arrested and tried. They have been using it to cause trouble in some local government areas.

“I’m now as chief security officer of the state, directing the Commissioner of Police and other heads of security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone caught.

“Let’s stop terrorising people. Let people have peace. All those I see when we’re driving, please let it be said it is hereby banned. No more.”

What is the predominant religion in Akwa Ibom?

Legit.ng reports that the people of Akwa Ibom are predominantly Christians.

While Christianity is the dominant faith, some traditional African religions are still practiced in the state.

Meanwhile, Islam is followed by a minority in Akwa Ibom, largely introduced by traders of northern extraction.

Governor Umo Eno continues to engage with the Akwa Ibom state’s Muslim community. Photo credit: Pastor Umo Eno

In March, when Governor Eno hosted some Muslim faithful to an Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Hilltop residence in Uyo, he commended the community for its contributions to maintaining peace in the state.

He highlighted his longstanding relationship with the Muslim community, which predates his administration, and reaffirmed his commitment to inclusivity.

