Akwa Ibom Governor Eno Bans Masquerade Displays in State, Gives Reason, Video Goes Viral
- Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno, ordered a statewide ban on masquerade displays, citing concerns over public safety and alleged harassment of residents by masquerade groups
- The governor instructed local government chairmen to exclude masquerades from all cultural presentations during the state’s Christmas festival, which would begin on December 1
- Eno, a pastor, accused some masquerade groups of using the cultural practice to terrorise people, extort money and disrupt peace in parts of the state
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom has declared an indefinite ban on public displays by masquerades in the state.
As reported by The Nigerian Tribune on Monday, December 1, Eno said his decision was informed by a recent wave of attacks on innocent residents by unscrupulous elements disguised as masquerades in various parts of the state.
Akwa Ibom bans masquerade displays
The Nation quoted Governor Eno as saying:
"By my office as governor of Akwa Ibom state, I’m issuing an order. Anyone caught will be arrested and tried. They have been using it to cause trouble in some local government areas.
“I’m now as chief security officer of the state, directing the Commissioner of Police and other heads of security agencies to arrest and prosecute anyone caught.
“Let’s stop terrorising people. Let people have peace. All those I see when we’re driving, please let it be said it is hereby banned. No more.”
The video, which has gone viral, can be watched below:
What is the predominant religion in Akwa Ibom?
Legit.ng reports that the people of Akwa Ibom are predominantly Christians.
While Christianity is the dominant faith, some traditional African religions are still practiced in the state.
Meanwhile, Islam is followed by a minority in Akwa Ibom, largely introduced by traders of northern extraction.
In March, when Governor Eno hosted some Muslim faithful to an Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Hilltop residence in Uyo, he commended the community for its contributions to maintaining peace in the state.
He highlighted his longstanding relationship with the Muslim community, which predates his administration, and reaffirmed his commitment to inclusivity.
Eno approves 13th-month salary
Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Eno approved the payment of a 13th-month “Eno-mber” salary bonus to state workers ahead of the Christmas season.
The governor announced this in a post on his social media handles.
Having directed the state's accountant-general to disburse the bonus, Eno expressed optimism that the early payment would enable workers to celebrate with ease.
