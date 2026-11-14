Christian Cousins was discovered dead inside his California home after family members raised concerns about his welfare

Irvine Police Department officers responded to a welfare check on October 20 and made the grim discovery at the scene

The former child star was best known for playing Dominic Palmieri alongside his twin brother Joey in the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger film

Christian Cousins, the former child actor best remembered for his role in the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy "Kindergarten Cop," has been found dead inside his home in California.

Fans mourn as actor Christian Cousins is found dead following welfare check. Credit: Christian Cousins

Source: Instagram

According to a spokesperson for the Irvine Police Department, officers were dispatched to Cousins' residence on 20 October at 12:01 PM following a welfare check request from his family, who had been unable to reach him.

Upon arrival, officers found the actor dead inside the property. Authorities confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances connected to the death.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department Coroner attended the scene and took custody of his remains. No official cause of death has been released at the time of reporting.

Christian Cousins' Half-Brother Breaks the News

Cousins' half-brother, Jonas Roeser, was the first to publicly announce his passing through an emotional Instagram tribute. Roeser revealed that Christian had been seriously ill with liver disease in the period leading up to his death.

Christian shared the role of Dominic Palmieri with his twin brother Joseph "Joey" Cousins in "Kindergarten Cop," the beloved family comedy that remains one of Schwarzenegger's most iconic films.

The brothers portrayed the character together, a common practice with young child actors on film sets.

Beyond the big screen, the Cousins twins also made appearances in the long-running television drama series "Knots Landing," further cementing their place in early 1990s popular culture.

Christian Cousins' death marks the loss of a recognisable face from a generation of classic Hollywood family entertainment.

Hollywood fans devastated as Christian Cousins is found dead following family concerns. Credit: Christian Cousins

Source: Instagram

Prophecy about Nollywood resurfaces after Francis Duru's death

Legit.ng reported that an old prophecy by Prophet Abel Boma about impending deaths in Nollywood resurfaced following the passing of veteran actor Francis Duru, stirring reactions among fans and social media users.

The prophet reportedly delivered the warning on June 13, 2026, urging movie stars to organise a thanksgiving service to avert further losses in the entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng