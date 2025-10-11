The Akwa Ibom state government is set for civil service recruitment as the governor, Pastor Umo Eno, visited a newly built CBT centre

The governor said the digital facility will promote merit-based employment and eliminate “godfatherism” in the recruitment process

Eno added that the initiative reflects his administration’s commitment to technology-driven governance and improving civil service efficiency

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Pastor Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom state, has inspected the newly completed Computer-Based Test (CBT) Centre at the State Secretariat, Uyo, which is designed to handle up to 2,000 tests per day ahead of the state’s upcoming civil service recruitment exercise.

A statement released on Saturday, October 11, said the fully equipped centre, featuring high-speed internet and modern digital infrastructure, will be used to assess applicants through a transparent, merit-driven process. It was gathered that the facility can accommodate 400 candidates per session and about 2,000 per day.

Governor Umo Eno inspects Akwa Ibom’s new CBT Centre ahead of civil service recruitment. Photo credit: Akwa Ibom govt

Source: UGC

Governor Eno, accompanied by top government officials including the Head of Service, Elder Effiong Essien; Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah; and Commissioner for Science and Digital Economy, Dr. Frank Ekpenyong, commended the project team for delivering a world-class facility.

He directed that similar centres be established across the state, particularly at forthcoming youth-focused hubs, to expand access to digital learning and testing.

Eno speaks on improving civil service recruitment

Speaking after the inspection, Eno reiterated his administration’s focus on improving efficiency in the state’s civil service through technology and merit.

“The Civil Service is the engine room of governance. If we don’t get the Civil Service right, we would never get governance right,” he said.

He noted that the CBT-based recruitment process would help eliminate “godfatherism” and ensure that competence and integrity take precedence in the hiring process.

“We need people who understand basic computing and are confident in what they do. The CBT approach will make applicants prepare seriously and demonstrate competence,” the governor added.

He noted that the world has moved toward artificial intelligence and digital governance, stating that Akwa Ibom’s workforce must adapt accordingly.

“The quality of staff we recruit into the Civil Service matters a lot. We must equip our people with the skills needed to match the technological landscape of the 21st century,” he said.

In his remarks, the commissioner for science and digital economy, Dr. Ekpenyong, hailed the governor’s vision, describing the facility as a step toward building a technologically skilled workforce. He disclosed that the CBT centre’s phased scheduling system would accommodate thousands of candidates daily.

Head of Service, Elder Essien, also praised the governor’s reforms and confirmed that the CBT recruitment examination would commence within ten days. He urged applicants to prepare adequately, assuring them that the tests would be user-friendly and within their competence.

Source: Legit.ng